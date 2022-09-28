Lady Devils rebound to even NAC mark 3-3

OFA’s Zoee Williams makes a tough pass along the sidelines in Monday’s win over Brushton-Moira. Dave Shea/The Journal

OGDENSBURG — Bouncing back from consecutive loses to undefeated division leaders in Canton of the West and Malone of the East, OFA evened its NAC volleyball record to 3-3 with a 25-17, 25-18 and 25-12 sweep over Brushton-Moira at home on Monday.

“It was a good win to get back to 500 and everyone got to play and played well. We play Salmon River on Wednesday and will need our ‘A’ game,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean. “In the first two sets we all knew we had given up too many points so in the third set I told the girls to pick a number and go for it as a goal. We did much better in the third set.”

