OGDENSBURG — Bouncing back from consecutive loses to undefeated division leaders in Canton of the West and Malone of the East, OFA evened its NAC volleyball record to 3-3 with a 25-17, 25-18 and 25-12 sweep over Brushton-Moira at home on Monday.
“It was a good win to get back to 500 and everyone got to play and played well. We play Salmon River on Wednesday and will need our ‘A’ game,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean. “In the first two sets we all knew we had given up too many points so in the third set I told the girls to pick a number and go for it as a goal. We did much better in the third set.”
Salmon River moved to 5-1 on Monday handing Canton its first loss in a four set match.
The Devils were sparked by strong serving stints by Abby Raven with seven aces in 10 points to go along with seven kills, Zoee Williams with four aces in 11 points and one kill and Brooke Barr (1 kill) who served for five straight points with three aces in the second set. Clara Cole dished out 10 assists, Cadey Cole scored 10 points, Tava Colburn provided five digs and a kill, Julia Kelso came through with two points, two aces and two assists and Abby Williams added three points.
Rounding out the efforts were: Caitlin Beyette (2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill), Kenzie Bucher (1 kill), Darien Sellers (2 kills) and Quinn Crosson (2 points, 1 ace.)
Last week OFA fell to a pair of undefeated NAC Division leaders. NAC West leading Canton took a well contested first set 25-22 and went on to a 3-0 win. NAC East front-runner Malone also prevailed 3-0 turning back a Devil comeback attempt 25-21 in the third set.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.