TUPPER LAKE - The Lady Devils took digging deep and true grit to the extreme on Thursday to gain a 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 28-30 and 15-10 five set victory over Tupper Lake and even their NAC Girls Volleyball record to 5-5.
“We really showed true grit. After we lost the second set where we didn’t play well at all I left the girls to figure it out. The we lost an amazing 28-30 set four and fell behind 5-0 in the fifth set which is played to 15 but we just kept coming back and won with Clara Cole serving for nine straight points with two aces,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean.
“There were long volleys throughout the match and we just kept battling.”
Zoee Williams was involved in extending volleys all night collecting 36 digs with 11 points, 5 aces and 3 kills. Clara Cole turned in a triple double of 19 points, 2 aces, 10 digs, 12 assists and 1 kill and Abby Raven delivered 14 points, 5 aces, 9 kills, 10 digs and 3 blocks.
Other key components in the victory were: Tava Colburn (14 digs, 1 kill), Cadey Cole (5 points, 2 aces, 12 digs, 6 aces, 1 kill), Julia Kelson (5 points, 1 block, 12 digs and 5 kills), Brooke Barr (3 points, 6 digs, 2 kills), Quinn Crosson (3 points, 4 digs) and Abby Williams (1 assist).
