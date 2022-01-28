HAMMOND - Entering Wednesday’s meeting of two unbeaten NAC West Girls Basketball teams, host Hammond knew it had to protect the ball against Heuvelton’s aggressive defense.
And Heuvelton knew it had to protect the backboards against the athletic length of Hammond’s front line.
The Red Devils executed their top priority with great poise while Heuvelton was unable to carry out its primary directive. The Lady Devils exploited foul trouble in the Bulldogs’ ranks posting a 56-49 win.
In other NAC West action Colton-Pierrepont stopped Lisbon’s five-game winning streak in a 51-42 decision.
Hammond 56 - Heuvelton 49: The Devils (8-1) rose to 5-1 in the divison and snapped a 13-game winning streak by Heuvelton which slipped to 8-1 in the division.
Hammond center Landree Kendall ignited fast starts in both halves and scored game-high 30 points in the first three quarters. Guard Ava Howie emerged as the closer on offense scoring all 11 of her points after a Dakota Mouthorp jumper pulled the Bulldogs even at 42-42 with 5:36 to play.
Kenyon scored 12 points in the first quarter with a pair of 3-pointers and 13 points in the third quarter where Devils gained a 16-8 scoring advantage. Hailey Manning provided an active game on the defensive boards and scored six points.
“Landree Kenyon did a great job in the post. She is so athletic and she can be dominate,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“Heuvelton has a great team which is very aggressive on defense. We practiced very hard at protecting the ball and the girls played with great poise.”
Sadey Sprabary scored four points in a solid rebounding effort, Alyvia Crosby tallied three to complement vital ball-handling and Hannah Belknap added two points.
Katie Cunningham tallied 12 points penetrating the lane and Rylin McAllister buried three 3’s scoring 11 points for the Bulldogs who led by as many as seven points in the second quarter and erased a 42-35 deficit scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter.
Ali Trathen played her way through foul trouble in a seven-point effort, Raya McGaw tallied six points in the low post off the bench and Bella Doyle tallied five points after encountering early foul trouble and fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great game and Coach Crosby did a great preparing her team. We knew we had to box out well and we just didn’t do it well enough and got into a lot of foul trouble,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers after the match of the state’s third (Hammond) and sixth (Heuvelton) ranked Class D teams.
“But we play them again next week and hopefully we will have a third game. It is a matchup of two very good teams and we have to play better.”
Rounding out the Heuvelton scoring were: Lilly Spooner (3), Dakota Mouthorp (4) and Carley Simmons (1).
C-P 51 - Lisbon 42: Kiana Hogle and Landree Chamberlain delivered decisive scoring bursts in the second half as the 9-3 Colts used their defensive pressure to surge past a 22-21 halftime deficit. Hogle buried three 3-pointers in the third quarter scoring nine of her 16 points and Chamberlain scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Issy Vaccaro delivered eight points for the Colts and Malia Hogle (2), Katleigh Jacot (2) and Natalie Butterfield (3) rounded out their scoring.
Rachel LaRock scored a game-high 22 points for the Knights (10-6) with nine in the fourth quarter. Other scoring came from: Julia Rishe (3), Grace Smith (4), Gabby Taylor (4), Marissa Robinson (2) and Rylie Beldock (2).
M-W BOYS WIN
BRASHER FALLS - A 19-6 first quarter burst proved to be decisive as Madrid-Waddington took a 53-43 win over Class C rival St. Lawrence Central which hosted the NAC East game.
M-W (13-2, 9-1) stayed one game behind Chateaugay in the division race led by Jacob Morgan who continued his strong interior play and stepped outside to bury a pair of 3-pointers. Troy Peck netted two 3s scoring 10 points. Drew Harmer and Donnie Cordova tallied eight and seven points and Kayden Kingston added four.
Tommy Storrin supplied 14 points for the Larries (8-7, 5-4) and Jayden Ashley netted 11 points.
