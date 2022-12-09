The combination of Abby Raven and Olivia Merrill in the low blocks gave OFA a sizeable matchup advantage throughout Thursday’s nonleague game with Lisbon at the Bill Merna Court.
Raven finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the Blue Devils 64-52 win which presented first year coach Shannon LaFave with her first home victory and went 9-9 at the free throw line leading the Blue Devils to 14-18 team accuracy. Merrill delivered 17 points and 19 rebounds rounding out a one-two inside punch but the Golden Knights regrouped a different points of the first half to stay in contention.
But midway in the third quarter the Devils broke away to a second straight win fueled by outside combustion as guard Zoee Williams buried two 3s and a midrange jumper for a seven-point burst and fellow guard Amya LaFlair scored off a steal and and netted a 3 and the Lady Devils, who host Canton tonight in NAC Central action, forged a 22-7 run and opened a 57-34 lead with 6:46 remaining in the game.
The Knights answered with a swarming fullcourt press which keyed a 22-13 fourth quarter advantage but inside conversions by Raven and Merrill kept the lead in the comfort zone down the stretch.
“Their size gave us trouble all night and we really struggled when Rachel LaRock got in foul in the second quarter. We talked at halftime about giving up some outside shots to protect inside and they just made the shots,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“It was just a tough matchup for us but overall we played well.”
LaRock went 5-6 from the foul line delivering a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double and Allison Bell (5 steals) tallied 10 points in the Knights’ fourth quarter rally and finished with 20 points giving the freshman guard 20 points or more in all five of the Lisbon’s games.
OFA seventh grader Amya LaFlair continued her productive scoring with nine points, Zoee Williams followed with seven, Abby Guasconi (5 rebounds) and Jaedyn LaFlair each scored two points and Cadey Cole chipped in four rebounds.
“We didn’t handle their press as well as I thought we would but the girls did a good job tonight. A lot of girls hit shots and we made our free throws. Abby Raven and Olivia Merrill really had strong games inside and finished well inside,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFave.
Caleigh Smith scored five inside points in a solid effort off the bench for Lisbon and other scoring came from: Grace Smith (4), Gabby Taylor (1, 4 rebounds) and Leah Warren (2, 4 assists).
