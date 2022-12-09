The combination of Abby Raven and Olivia Merrill in the low blocks gave OFA a sizeable matchup advantage throughout Thursday’s nonleague game with Lisbon at the Bill Merna Court.

Raven finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in the Blue Devils 64-52 win which presented first year coach Shannon LaFave with her first home victory and went 9-9 at the free throw line leading the Blue Devils to 14-18 team accuracy. Merrill delivered 17 points and 19 rebounds rounding out a one-two inside punch but the Golden Knights regrouped a different points of the first half to stay in contention.

