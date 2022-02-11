Malone and OFA went to their strengths throughout Thursday night’s NAC Central Girls Basketball game on the Lady Devils’ Bill Merna Court. The Devils’ inside scoring and Huskies’ transition conversions off their defense.
The contest was a one-possession award much of the night with the teams volleying the lead and Lady Huskies’ literally “snatched” a 41-38 win in the final two minutes. A series a steals in the OFA backcourt produced the lead and a defensive stop in the final seconds to prevented the Devils from attempting a tying 3-pointer.
In a Boys Basketball matchup in Malone the Huskies downed an undermanned OFA squad 63-40. Canton completed a 12-0 division championship under former OFA standout Troy Lassial in a 54-18 win over Salmon River and Gouverneur downed Potsdam 59-55.
GIRLS GAME
“We just had too many turnovers at critical times,” said Coach Doug Loffler after his 4-10 team slipped to 4-9 in the Central Division with three games to play.
In the hectic climax of the game the Huskies took a 36-34 lead on a 3-pointer by eighth grader Raegan McArdle and the Devils’ Olivia Merrill followed with a tying reverse layup along the baseline.
McKenna Monette sank two free throws for the final lead change and McKenzie Lane converted an offensive rebound after a steal by Chloe LaBelle.
OFA’s Abby Raven cut the margin to two with an inside connection and after another Huskie free throw the Devils gained possession under their own basket with 6.1 seconds to play. But the Huskies forced a turnover on the inbounds pass to secure the win.
“We have a very young team and it has been nice to see them come around in the last two weeks,” said Malone Coach Sam Dumont.
“We forced the turnovers we needed in the final minutes.”
Chloe LaBelle supplied 13 points to complement disruptive ball-hawking on defense for Malone (6-9, 5-7) and Mackenzie Lane and Raegan McArdle followed with eight and seven points.
Abby Raven scored a game-high 16 points for OFA with eight in the fourth quarter. Olivia Merrill and Brinley Frederick followed with nine and eight points with strong moves to the goal and Jaedyn Awan added two.
BOYS GAME
In Malone the Huskies jumped out to a 20-11 lead against OFA playing without two starters and outscored the Devils in every quarter. Evan Miller provided a seven-point spark in the first quarter and finished with 13 points. Evan Dumas paced a balanced winning offense with 14 points and Gunvir Johal netted eight of his 10 points in the second quarter. Kyrun Mosher added six points and Jace Hammond supplied seven.
Justice McIntyre led OFA with 14 points all scored in the second half including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Connor Graveline and Alex Worden each dropped in eight points and Ryan Mitchell added four.
Eighth grader Blake Morrill buried a 3-pointer for his first varsity score and Shea Polniak also added three points for the Devils who completed league play at 4-8 heading to a nonleague home game with Beekmantown on Saturday.
Canton 54, Salmon River 18: At Jerry Hourihan Gym in Canton, the Golden Bears capped their Central season with a restricting defensive effort. Chris Downs and Sam Roiger anchored a balanced Canton offense with 10 points each. Ryan Jones chipped in seven followed by Dan Roser with six, Vinny Nelson-Fuse with five and Jonah Longshore with four. Zach VanBrocklin and Cooper Ladouceur netted three points apiece. Luke Wentworth, Ayomi Odetoyinbo and Jack Kerrigan all finished with two.
Charles Aldrich led the Shamrocks with nine points.
NOTE: Two OFA contests which were postponed by Wednesday’s area wide power failure have been rescheduled. The Hockey game with Malone will be played on Monday at 6 p.m. and the girls game with Massena will be played on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
