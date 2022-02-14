BRASHER FALLS - Looking to bounce back from back to back losses to Malone, the OFA Girls Basketball team fashioned a very promising start in Saturday’s game at St. Lawrence Central.
With five players scoring the Lady Blue Devils took a 16-9 first quarter lead.
But the flow the action shifted dramatically as the Larries used their quickness on both sides of the ball to gain a 33-11 the rest of the way and rode a 12-1 fourth quarter to a 42-27 victory.
Rylee Daoust buried four 3-pointers scoring a game-high 13 points the Larries and Kalissa Young scored six of her 18 points in the fourth quarter where SLC pulled away from a 30-26 lead. Brionna Foster tallied 11 points and other SLC scoring came from: Rebecca Nezezon (2), Jessica Horner (1), Melanie McLean (2) and Meryln Bordeleau (5).
Olivia Merrill and Abby Raven combined for seven and six poirts for OFA and Zoey Williams and Brinley Frederick each added five. Olivia Liebstein and Jaedyn Awan each added two points.
