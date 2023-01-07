MASSENA — Eight 3-pointers fueled a very consistent offensive effort for Massena which gained a 62-50 NAC Central Girls Basketball win at home over OFA on Friday. The Lady Raiders (4-1 NAC Central) gradually pulled away from a 24-20 halftime lead for the win as Meghan Firnstein tossed through a game-high 22 points with three of her team’s eight three-pointers.
Chyler Richards worked the floor for another 19 points followed by Sophia Greco with seven, Madison LaDuke with six, Riana Baxter with four and Makenna Camerson with two.
Richards connected for three 3’s scoring 12 points in the third quarter
Abigail Raven anchored the Lady Blue Devils (2-3 NAC Central) scoring with 21 points with 11 rebounds followed by Amya LaFlair with 11 points, Zoee Williams with eight points, four steals and four steals. Olivia Merrill followed with six points and five rebounds, Jaedyn Awan netted three points and six rebounds and Clara Cole added two points.
“We had a difficult time locating shooters tonight. Massena shot the ball well hitting eight three-pointers. Our offensive rebounding was not as strong as it has been and Massena was very physical and had great ball pressure which forced turnovers,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFave.
“Abby Raven had some tough finishes inside. We will need to regroup for our three games next week.”
In other NAC Central action of the night Canton bested Salmon River, Gouverneur stayed unbeaten with a win over Potsdam and Malone downed Norwood-Norfolk.
Canton 81 - SR 21: Ava Hoy buried for 3s in in the first half scoring 25 points to lead the Golden Bears past the Shamrocks (3-6, 0-5) in a Central Division game in Fort Covington. Olivia White scored 18 points for Canton (6-2, 4-1) and Winnie Downs dropped in 14. Calie Klassen and Viv Coburn followed with nine and eight points and Hadley Alguire and Olivia Francey added five and two.
