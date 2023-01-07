Lowville controls fourth quarter to down Heuvelton

Basketball

MASSENA — Eight 3-pointers fueled a very consistent offensive effort for Massena which gained a 62-50 NAC Central Girls Basketball win at home over OFA on Friday. The Lady Raiders (4-1 NAC Central) gradually pulled away from a 24-20 halftime lead for the win as Meghan Firnstein tossed through a game-high 22 points with three of her team’s eight three-pointers.

Chyler Richards worked the floor for another 19 points followed by Sophia Greco with seven, Madison LaDuke with six, Riana Baxter with four and Makenna Camerson with two.

