Massena defeated OFA 55-29 to clinch a share of the NAC Central Division title and Heuvelton gained final momentum for the Section 10 Class D Tournament with a 52-30 nonleague win over Canton in the final regular season girls basketball games for all four teams on Tuesday.
Massena 55 - OFA 30: The Raiders used very efficient ball movement to exploit their depth inside and multiple perimeter threats to score 12 points or more in every quarter and open a 27-12 halftime lead. Coach Justin Shoppe’s team finished at 12-2 to tie Gouverneur for the NAC Central title and crafted a 17-3 overall record.
The top-seeded Raiders will play Malone for the Section 10 Class A title and third seeded OFA (4-10, 5-13) will travel to Canton on Friday for the Class B semi-finals.
“This is a great group of girls. They worked very hard and they care about each other,” said Coach Shoppe.
“They have done a great job. I think this is the first time in 12 years that Massena has won a division title.”
Meghan Firnstein went 6-7 from the free throw line scoring 13 points and Joey Abrantes buried four long 3-pointers in the second half to score 12 poinrs in a very a very balanced Massena offense. Shelby Goeke and Chase Gladding picked their spots from the midrange to score eight points apiece. Rounding out the Raiders scoring were: Skyla-Raine Buckshot (2), Chyler Richards (5), Faith Halladay (3) and Tori Jacobs (2).
But sparked by nine points from Abby Raven the Lady Devils gained a 14-13 advantage in the third quarter. Operating against and tall and skilled Massena front line Raven buried 12 of 13 free throws to score a game-high 20 points with 13 rebounds.
“Abby played a great second half and showed that she can score against anyone. We played well but we still had too many turnovers again tonight. Friday starts a new season and if we can get those turnovers down we have a chance. We have played much better in our last two games,” said OFA Coach Doug Loffler.
“We brought some JV players and now we have the players to push us in practice. We are looking to have two good practices and see what we can do.”
Brinley Frederick (3 rebounds, 2 assists) tallied six points, Olivia Merrill (8 rebounds) added three and Jaedyn Amo chipped in one. JV call-up Julia Kelso grabbed three rebounds.
Heuvelton 52 - Canton 30: Heuvelton secured a 16-4 overall record and the the number two Class D seed for the the Section 10 Tournament. The Bulldogs will draw into Sunday’s Class D A-Rama at SUNY Canton and player the winner of a quarter-final game between Edwards-Knox and Morristown.
Coach Rob Powers team continued to share the ball and the scoring lead and Bella Doyle and Katie Cunningham both scored 12 points leading the way against the Bears.
Doyle scored six points sparking a 16-5 third quarter run and Cunningham netted seven a 19-12 third quarter advance. Dakota Mouthorp combined for 11 and 10 points and buried two 3s along with McAllister and Cunningham. Ali Trathen (3), Lily Spooner (2) and Raya McGaw (2) rounded out the scoring.
Calie Klassen and Amelia Rodee each scored eight points for Canton (12-8) followed by Maddie Hoy with six, Vivian Coburn with five and Madigan Porter with three.
