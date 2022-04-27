Heuvelton continued to show an emerging offense in a 12-10 loss to Potsdam while Massena methodically controlled OFA 18-2 in NAC Girls Lacrosse action on Tuesday.
Potsdam 12, Heuvelton 10: At Heuvelton, the Lady Sandstoners eased away from the Bulldogs at crunch time after several lead changes in both halves. Emma Fields sparked the winning attack with four goals and an assist. Alexis Smith, Danielle Emerson and Teegan Smith all connected for a pair of goals. Keegan McGaheran (3 assists) and Hailey Barney added solo tallies and Kate Davis stopped two shots.
Raya McGaw paced the Lady Bulldogs with five goals. Saige Blevins and Averie Farrand each scored two and Ashleigh Calton netted one while Alivia Bean logged eight stops.
“It was a close game and it was back and forth in the second half until they opened a two-goal lead and held it.” said Heuvelton Coach Becky Donnelly.
“Raya McGaw continues to score well and Saige Blevins played well all over the field. She leads our team in draw controls and ground balls won.”
Massena 18, OFA 2: At Mike Nicholas Field in Massena, the Lady Red Raiders steadily worked their way to an 11-2 halftime lead before shutting out the Lady Blue Devils the rest of the way for the win.
Jeanelle Burke (2 assists) and Kat Mayer (1 assist) led the winning offense with four goals apiece. Lena LaShomb tallied three goals and two assists. Hailey LaShomb chipped in two goals and two helpers. Faith Halladay, Kenadie Garrow and Harper Oakes broke through for the other goals. Briallen Harper-Moulton and Karenhatironhtha Johnson each earned an assist and Skarlett Wilson posted six saves working the crease for the win.
Jaedyn Award netted both OFA goals and Lily Monroe blocked 10 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.