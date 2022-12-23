GOUVERNEUR - Outstanding defense continued to anchor Gouverneur’s unbeaten start in the NAC Girls Basketball season on Thursday in a 45-32 nonleague victory over Madrid-Waddington.
The contest matched two NAC Division leaders and Gouverneur of the Central Division prevailed by leading the NAC East leading Wildcats to single digit scoring in the first three quarters.
“Another pretty solid defensive effort by our girls tonight. Madrid-Waddington is a good team and is well coached. We knew we had to play well to win,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“We are happy with our start to the season, but we certainly have a lot of work to do.”
The Wildcats continued to use a team approach on offense and defense as five players scored five points or more against a solid defensive effort by the Yellow Jackets. Chloe Smith scored a game-high 17 points and Meredith Bush tallied 10 points to lead the winners. Elizabeth Riutta scored seven and Caitlin Stone and Lia Canell added five and four. Addy Conklin chipped in two.
Grace Plumley continued to lead the M-W offense scoring a game-high 15 points. Rounding out the scoring were: Lane Ruddy (3), Alaina Armstrong (2), Lilan Todd (4) and Natalia Pearson (4).
