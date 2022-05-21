LAKE PLACID — The OFA Girls Lacrosse season ended in a 9-5 loss at Lake Placid-Saranac Lake on Friday.
Alex LaDue delivered three goals and two assists as LP-SL downed OFA for the second time this season.
Abby Guasconi and Jaedyn Award delivered two goals and one assist to lead OFA and Hannah Costello scored a single goal. Mia Jeneault and Erin O’Neill assisted on goals for the Blue Devils and Audrey Harradine made 10 saves in goal.
