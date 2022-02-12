BRASHER FALLS - St. Lawrence Central pulled off a major reversal over OFA and created a major revision to the NAC Division II Hockey race on Friday night.
The Larries (8-6-0-) continued their emergence after a slow start to the season by scoring a 5-3 win which dropped OFA to 9-3-1 in the standings and three points behind 11-2-0 Salmon River which downed Norwood-Norfolk 4-2 on Friday.
OFA will look to regroup at home on Monday against Malone (8-2-0).
SLC 5, OFA 3: At the Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls, the Larries carried a 2-1 lead into the second period and went ahead 3-1 before countering a two-goal outburst by the Blue Devils with the final two goals of the game.
OFA notched the opening goal just 1:34 into the game when Camden Griffith converted off an assist from Nathan Woods but SLC pulled even three minutes later on a goal by Connor Provost off an assist from Charlie Dow then took its first lead with 1:27 remaining in the first period when Andrew LaMora finished off a play set up by Kade Hayes.
Gabe Hornung pushed the Larries lead to two goals at 4:29 of the second period by knocking home the rebound of a shot by LaMora. Cooper Garvey got the momentum swinging back toward the OFA bench at the 8:22 mark with a power play goal assisted by Tyler Sovie. Connor Brown then tied the game with a shorthanded goal set up by Garvey less than two minutes later.
body text: Hornung put SLC back on top to stay with another rebound goal at the 15:13 mark with LaMora drawing the assist. Ashton Adams iced the win with an unassisted empty-net goal in the closing minute.
Avery Zenger turned aside 27 shots in the winning effort while Drew Piercey posted 17 saves for the Blue Devils.
“In the third period we had to two many penalties to get anything going but we we missed some great chances on a power play at the start of the third,” said OFA Associate Coach Matt Morley.
“We have to use this as a learning moment. The playoffs are going to be exciting.”
Salmon River 4, N-N 2: At the Tom Cavanaugh Arena in Fort Covington, the Shamrocks built a 3-0 lead in the first period then held off a third-period charge by the Icemen for the win.
body text: Evan Collette boosted Salmon River to a quick 2-0 lead when he scored off an assist from Ethan Moulton just 4:29 into the game then struck again only 53 seconds later on a play set up by Caiden Cartier and Evan White. Connor Dishaw made it 3-0 with 9:00 left in the first assisted by Moulton.
body text: After a scoreless middle period, the Icemen got on the board just 2:01 into the third when Reese Grant converted off an assist from John Friot. Wade Sessions cut the deficit to 3-2 with 10:03 remaining with Friot once again picking up the assist.
body text: Chase Lewis restored the two-goal lead with 2:40 left assisted by Kade Cook and White.
body text: Crayton Cree handled 14 shots in the winning effort while Graham Hill kept the Icemen in range with a 51-save performance.
