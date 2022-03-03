POTSDAM — The Heuvelton Girls didn’t want to see their school’s boys basketball team go the Overall Section 10 Championship Night all alone.
So the Class D Champion Lady Bulldogs (20-4) followed the comeback trail blazed by the boys on Tuesday night to a dramatic 32-31 win over Class A Champion Massena in the second game of the Overall Section 10 Semi-Finals at SUNY Potsdam on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs outscored Massena 16-7, doubling their output through three quarters, in the fourth quarter and took their only lead of the game with 38 seconds to play on a three-pointer by Raya McGaw.
The Bulldogs will play Class B Champion Gouverneur (18-5), which controlled Class C Champion Madrid-Waddington 45-22 on Wednesday, at 6 p.m. on Friday night at SUNY Potsdam. In the 7:45 p.m. Boys Championship game Heuvelton will face Class B Champion Canton.
The Heuvelton Girls are looking to follow up the overall titles won in 2016 and 17 which served as preludes to state championships and Gouverneur is looking for its first overall crown since 1989.
On the boys side Heuvelton is looking to win its overall title ever while Canton looks to reclaim the title it won in 2017 and 2018.
LAST DITCH RALLY
“I just couldn’t let Coach McAllister (HCS Boys Basketball Coach Josh McAllister) have all the fun with Heuvelton comebacks,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers with a laugh amidst his celebrating players moments after the contest ended with a Massena 3-point attempt bounding off the rim.
“It was such a tough game. Massena has improved so much since we played them in the regular season. Their man to man defense was outstanding and they were flying all over the court. Coach Justin Shope does a great job.”
The Raiders (18-4) limited to the Bulldogs to six points in the first half and 16 points through three quarters led by ballhawking guard Faith Halladay and rim protection by center Tori Jacobs who blocked five shots.
Foul trouble to center Bella Doyle, the NAC West Division MVP, also complicated the scoring efforts for the Bulldogs who stayed in contention at 24-16 entering the fourth quarter on the strength of their swarming defense.
Doyle re-entered the game with 4:19 remaining and quickly made it a one possession game at 25-22 but the Raiders, who opened a nine-point lead in the third quarter, quickly upped the margin to 29-24 with a jumper and two free throws by Chyler Richards.
Doyle and Katie Cunningham both converted tough shots in the lane to cut the lead to 29-28 and Jacobs and Halladay both hit a free-throw to up the Raiders lead to 31-29.
It proved to be their final lead as sophomore reserve center-forward Raya McGaw swished a three-pointer from the left flank for a 32-31 lead with 38 seconds remaining.
“We were looking to run a pick and roll but Raya popped out wide open. She takes those shots all the time in practice and we tell her to take them if she is open,” said Coach Powers.
“The shot was just perfect,”
And so was the timing.
McGaw and fellow sophomore reserve Ashley Weston were called upon for extended minutes by Coach Powers to deal with the size of the Raider duo of Jacobs and Richards.
“Ashley Weston is finally back to full strength and tonight she played her most minutes in a game all season,” said Powers.
Doyle and McGaw (7 points) combined for six and five points in the fourth quarter sparking Heuvelton’s finish.
Ali Trathen tallied six second-half points including a pretty reverse layup along the baseline and sparked her team back from the Raiders biggest lead at 23-14 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.
Cunningham also scored six points and Lily Spooner added one in some important minutes off the bench.
Jacobs scored 10 of her game-high 14 points in the second half for the Raiders and Halladay, who excelled at entering the ball to the post, scored six along with Richards who went 4-4 at the foul line. Meghan Firnstein and Chase Gladding added three and two points.
“We don’t really have a lot of long range scoring but we are tough inside and our girls play great defense all over the court for the whole game,” said Massena Coach Justin Shope who shared the NAC Central Division Coach of the Year award with Gouverneur’s Sean Devlin after leading the Raiders to a share of the Central Division title at 12-2 with the Wildcats.
GREAT WILDCAT NIGHT
Coach Sean Devlin’s Gouverneur Wildcats couldn’t have asked for a better night.
After advancing past M-W to pay for the Section 10 Overall Championship senior guard Raelin Burns received the top individual award in the section being named the recipient of the 2022 Jan Reetz Award by the NNY Girls Basketball Officials Board. She was also honored as the Most Valuable Player of the NAC Central Division.
“I was very happy with our effort tonight. We played very aggressively on the defensive end against a very good offensive team in Madrid-Waddington. Offensively we passed the ball very effectively which led to some open shots down the stretch,” said Coach Devlin.
“This was a nice win for us. Coach Harmer always has very well coached teams that play hard. This team is no exception to that and we wish them well moving forward into the state playoffs. We are looking forward to playing for the Overall Championship. It has been since 1989 so we are excited about the opportunity. We are thankful for all the support we have received from our community this season. It has been great.”
“We had some girls receive nice awards tonight during the ceremony, and well deserving. Its good to see our girls get some recognition,” Coach Devlin added.
Recognizing their responsibilities in the close outs and double downs of their zone defense, the Wildcats limited M-W to six points in the first half where they opened a 20-6 lead with a 12-2 second quarter run.
When M-W got untracked to score 10 points in the third quarter the Wildcats countered with 15 featuring two 3-pointers by Burns and two inside conversions by Lexi Devlin.
Burns buried three 3s in a 13-point night and Devlin scored eight points in a balanced winning offense which also featured seven points from pace-setting guard Chloe Smith and Lia Canell, six points on two 3s by Torie Salisbury and four from Elizabeth Riutta.
NAC East Division MVP Grace Plumley tallied 11 of her 13 points in the third period looking to ignite a Yellow Jacket rally. Hailey Marcellus tallied eight points and Natalia Pearson one.
M-W Coach Bryan Harmer looked to his team to gain dividends from the game moving toward the state tournament action at SUNY Canton against the Section 7 Class C Champion next week.
“Gouverneur is an outstanding team. They are the real deal. Playing against their outstanding defense can only help us get ready for state play,” said Coach Harmer.
“We showed tonight that we knew what to do against their zone but we just didn’t do it fast enough. Gouverneur really moves the ball quickly and without any fumbles.”
