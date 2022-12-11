Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.