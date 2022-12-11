Basketball is a game of runs and the ability to limit your opponent’s runs.
Visiting General Brown limited OFA to one significant run, answered it and then closed on a 19-7 pull-away to gain a 62-36 nonleague victory on Saturday.
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 9:53 am
The 2-0 Lions used variations of their zone defense throughout the the game starting with a box and one designed to contain OFA scoring leader Justice McIntrye and ran their offense through the duo of 6-6 center Tucker Rosbrook and guard Ryan Hiller.
Rosbrook used his size advantage and knowledge of the ways and means of the low post to deliver a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double which included a drop step two-handed dunk with 3.3 seconds left in the first half to give the Lions a 30-12 lead . Hiller scored 13 points with five steals and three assists.
OFA answered with their lone run of the night cutting the difference to 36-27 on a free throw by Alex Worden (2 points), who rendered a strong rebounding effort, after McIntyre (14 points) converted three drives to the goal, and Shea Polniak (9 points), Alex Mitchell (6 points) and Connor Graveline (3 points) all buried three-pointers.
The Lions answered with a 3 by Luke Heller, a putback by Rosbrook and a steal and layup by Hiller which produced a 43-29 lead at the buzzer of the third quarter. Jake Farley added two points to round out the OFA scoring and the Lions’ total also featured nine points by Caleb Price and six from Aiden McManaman.
“We made a great run in the third quarter and it was great to see the kids show heart and resilience. Being undersized I knew we would struggle with their big guy but my post players battled all game and he was going to get his points,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“We wanted a tough nonleague schedule and we got it. It will make us better in the long run.”
The OFA JVs prevailed 59-20 led by Lucca LaBella buried a pair of 3s and scored 10 of his 13 points in a 24-point third quarter and Blake Morrill who buried three 3s in another 13-point effort. Logan VanGorden and Mike Myers each scored seven points.
Other scoring came from: Rainer McCallus (4), Jack Pike (5), Kaleb Dawley (2), Adam Lucas (4) and Noah White (4).
“The guys played well today. Our defense is really coming along,” said OFA Coach Wes McDonald.
