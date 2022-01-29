BROWNSVILLE - As a late January cold spell maintained its frigid grip over Northern New York on Friday, the General Brown Central School gym features some sizzling shooting in a nonleague boys basketball game between the Lions and OFA.
Duo of GB’s Kacy Lennox and OFA’s Justice McIntyre combined for 15 3-pointers and 53 points but the Lions controlled the night at 71-47 with two other snipers in Tucker Rosbrook who delivered 22 points and Aiden McNamara who buried three 3’s in a nine-point night.
Lennox netted eight 3’s scoring 28 points and McIntyre answered with a career high 25 points with seven 3’s.
Lennox struck four three 3s sparking the Lions to a 20-2 first quarter lead and McIntyre buried four 3’s in the second where OFA gained a 21-16 margin.
Lennox came back with 3 3s in an 11-point third quarter as the Lions eased away with a 23-14 margin.
”We are a young team and General Brown came out and hit 12 threes. They played a good game and we will continue to work hard and get better. It was tough game but we will bounce back ad keep getting better,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“Justice McIntyre shot the ball very well.”
The Devils who will return to NAC Central play with a home game against Potsdam on Monday received five points from Alex Mitchell, Connor Graveline, Alex Worden and Shea Polniak and two from Ryan Mitchell.
After completing an exam week the OFA Girls Basketball team returned to division play with a 54-22 win at Salmon River.
LADY DEVILS WIN
OFA ended a week layoff for semester exams and established Abby Raven inside immediately. The junior center tallied 11 points in the first quarter and went on to a 26-point effort.
The Devils took a 17-7 lead and were never headed limiting SR to single digit scoring all four quarters. Olivia Merrill tallied 12 points for the Devils and Zoey Williams dropped in six.
Rounding out the scoring were: Brinley Frederick (4), Olivia Liebstein (3), Caitlin Kelly (2) and Jayden Awan (2).
Laurel Martin scored 11 points for SR and Ioseriio Tabor netted five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.