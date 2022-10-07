LISBON - Lisbon and Heuvelton both achieved what they were seeking in Thursday’s NAC West Boys Soccer game.
Sort of.
The Golden Knights posted a 10th straight win in a 3-1 decision where the Bulldogs broke Lisbon’s season long shutout streak with 13:32 remaining in regulation to cut the difference to 2-1. Reid Doyle made a strong run down the right sideline and found Brandon Pray for a run down the middle of the field and a shot past Lisbon keeper Caleb Richardson (3 saves).
“I would rather see the zero but we got the win. Heuvelton is definitely improved and Coach Bruce Durant always gets his team up when we play them. We were pressing forward when they scored and got caught” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“We moved the ball at times very well. We are dealing with some injuries and we had some guys who had to play some extra minutes.”
Coach Marcellus was also pleased with the way his team responded the challenge from Heuvelton by scoring with a goal by Cooper Rutherford off an assist from Ty Jacobs with 4:08 to play.
Jacobs carried the ball in from the midfield and attacked the left side of the net and chipped a cross to the far post where Rutherford knocked the ball into the net.
“That was a really a nice play by Ty and Cooper is really coming on as a finisher,” said Coach Marcellus who will lead his team against Chateaugay of the NAC East in a nonleague game at St. Lawrence Central on Saturday at 10 a.m..
Lisbon opened a 2-0 halftime lead when C.J. Jacobs and Truman Gendebien scored on shots which deflected off defenders and into the net.
Nate Mashaw made 10 saves defending the Heuvelton net.
“Getting that goal was very important to these guys. Lisbon had a lot of control today but not as much as they did the first time. We just have to keep getting better for the playoffs,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“Our forwards did a great a job today getting back to help out defensively.”
