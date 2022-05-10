HEUVELTON - On Monday, for the second time in the current NAC West Baseball season, Heuvelton rendered a stern challenge to undefeated division leader Lisbon.
And for the second time, the Golden Knights staged a decisive sixth inning answer. After the Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull into a 5-5 tie, the Golden Knights staged a 10-run uprising to secure a 15-5 lead and reliever JJ Williams struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth to secure the victory.
In the sixth inning Lisbon capitalized on a touch of good fortune on two well placed flyball singles and used timely groundball and line drive singles and controlled abandon on the basepaths to hand the Bulldogs their third division loss of the season.
In one other West Division game Edwards-Knox bounced back from a 6-4 loss to Heuvelton, in a game played at Doubleday Field at the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, to ouscore Morristown 11-8.
Lisbon 15 - Heuvelton 5 - When the dust had cleared in the basepathes at Coach John Tehonica Field, the Knights had collected 16 hits with five doubles.
“These guys are just good hitters. Heuvelton’s pitchers (starter Adam Calton, Lucas Thornhill who relieved in the sixth) both throw hard and they pitched well. We just took advantage of our opportunities,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin.
“And defensively we played well. We had a bad pick off throw which never should have happened but overall we made the plays. Issac LaRock pitched well as a starter and JJ Williams closed things out.”
Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele was disappointed with his team’s defensive outing but praised Adam Calton’s start on the mound.
“Adam pitched his heart out,” said Steele.
JJ Williams (2 RBIs), Ben LaRock (2 RBIs), Issac LaRock (2 RBIs), Griffin Walker (2 RBIs) and Matt Bleau all singled and doubled and Dave Pirie singled twice.
Brandon Pray, who made an outstanding running catch in deep centerfield, and Thornhill both singled twice for Heuvelton and Jed Crayford and Calton each singled.
E-K 11 - Morristown 8: A four-run scoring burst in the sixth also proved to be decisive for the Cougars who were led a double and a single Andrew Franklin. JJ Lottie pitched the victory over the Rockets who were led by doubles from Cooper Benett and Joe Wrobel, two singles from Aaron Woodcock and Ethan Graveline. Peyton Donnelly also singled.
(0) comments
