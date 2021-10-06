LISBON — Lisbon cleared a major hurdle toward repeating as NAC West Division Boys Soccer Champions by breaking away from Morristown 6-0 at home on Wednesday.
The Golden Knights (7-0-0 West, 9-0-1) not only opened up a four-point lead in the division over MCS (3-2-0 West, 7-2P) but also showed the development of more high quality depth in their talent pool.
Freshman Ty Jacobs scored two goals, sophomore Lucas Gravlin assisted on the first two goals, freshman Isaiah White assisted on Jacobs’ second goal and another freshman Christopher Jacobs scored his first varsity goal from yet another freshman in Noah Gendebien.
“We had some great build ups today and we have people who have improved a great deal. I really believe that we have seven players who deserve to be All Northern,” said Lisbon Coach Diky Marcellus.
“I know we can’t have that many but it is great to see so many guys playing that well. Some of our young guys who don’t normally play a lot got to play a lot tonight. A bunch of them played together at the end of the game did very well and produced the final goal.”
The Golden Knights scored early in both halves with seniors in Chase Jacobs and Miles Gendebien.
Jacobs scored in the fourth minute of the game burying a drop pass from Gravlin and Tyler Jacobs scored twice to create a 3-0 halftime lead. On his first he neatly bounced a header off the ground and into the net on a cross by Gravlin from the right wing to left goal post . On his second goal Ty Jacobs took a lead pass from Isaiah White used a cut back move to elude a defender and then converted a one vs one with Morristown keeper Peyton Donnelly.
“Ty Jacobs is very skilled and he has a great cutback move for a freshman. He is very difficult to defend,” said Coach Marcellus.
Another senior, Miles Gendebien, scored the first two goals of the second half. Seven minutes in he converted a lead pass from fellow senior Coop Davison and with 26:05 left he buried a hard shot off a setup from Chase Jacobs. Christopher Jacobs closed out the scoring from close range after Noah Gendebien bounced a pass through heavy traffic.
The Knights’ extreme ball possession led to a 27-3 shots at goal advantage and limited scoring opportunities for the Green Rockets’ talented striker Tristan Simmons. Caleb Richardson returned to goal after two COVID quarantines for the Knights and made three saves and a leaping breakup to deny a Simmons’ bid to head home a well placed long direct by Cooper Bennett.
Donnelly finished with four saves in the Morristown net.
In other NAC Boys Soccer action Tuesday it was Colton-Pierrepont 2 - St. Lawrence Central 0,
Parishville-Hopkinton 1 - Chateaugay 0, St. Regis Falls 2 - Norwood-Norfolk 1, Potsdam 2 - Malone 0 and Massena 2 - Canton 0.
