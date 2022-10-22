MORRISTOWN — An own goal opened the flood gates for the Lisbon Central Boys Soccer team in its NAC West finale at Morristown Central on Friday.
And Ty Jacobs scored five straight goals leading a scoring wave as the Golden Knights cruised to a 7-1 victory, an 11-0-1 repeat league championship and a 14-0-1 regular season where they allowed just goals.
The number three state ranked Knights will enter the Section 10 Tournament as the top Class D seed and host the winner of a Saturday game between Hermon- DeKalb and Edwards-Knox on Monday.
Jacobs five goals all came off assists with Lucas Gravlin and Lucas Gravlin providing two setups and Caleb Hayden adding one helper. Cole Jacobs scored the final goal unassisted Cam Toland netted the lone goal for Morristown which is seeded seventh for a trip to second-ranked Parishville-Hopkinton on Monday.
Caleb Richardson stopped one shot in the shutout and Peyton Donnelly fielded 15 save for Morristown.
