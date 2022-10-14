Cooper Rutherford continued his steady front line finishing scoring two goals and assisting on another tally. Lucas Gravlin delivered one goal and one assist. Ty Jacobs netted a goal and Truman and Noal Gendebien each passed out assists.
Caleb Richardson stopped two shoots in the eighth shutout in nine games for the Knights who travel to Harrisville on Saturday.
In NAC East Girls Soccer action Colton-Pierrepont downed Madrid-Waddington 4-2.
Kaitlin Houston scored three goals for the Colts who scored three unanswered goals after breaking a 1-1 tie. Monica Clarkson also scored for C-P which received two goals from Hailey Delaney and one from Maya Lemieux. Maddie Armstrong scored the first M-W goal and Grace Plumley rounded out the scoring from Hailee Blair.
Kendall LaMora stopped seven shots for C-P and Alaina Armstrong finished with 10 saves for M-W.
