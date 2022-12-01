The Lisbon Girls and Boys Girls won their basketball openers on Tuesday while Madrid-Waddington was dropped by Tupper Lake 51-46 in an NAC game in the first round of the Yellow Jackets’ John Dinneen Memorial Tournament on Tuesday.
Lisbon advanced to Thursday’s championship game with a 64-28 NAC West victory over Edwards-Knox.
M-W’s Jessie Chamberlain Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off tonight at “The Hive” with league games between M-W and Colton-Pierrepont and Heuvelton and Edwards-Knox.
Freshman Allison Bell started her varsity career with a 26-point effort as Lisbon won its season opener in a 67-31 nonleague matchup with St. Regis Falls. Bell tallied 12 points in the first quarter and Leah Warren delivered 15 of her 18 points in the third quarter.
“We have a lot to work on but we did a lot of nice things tonight,” said Lisbon Dicky Marcellus.
Rachel LaRock tallied 10 points followed bu Gabby Taylor with five, Eliza McLear and Caleigh Smith at three and Grace Smith at two. Leah Work led St. Regis with 16 points and Amanda Cox tallied six.
Mikael Connor scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter where Tupper Lake outscored M-W 17-13 in the first round of the John Dinneen Tournament. Tom Peterson buried 10 of 11 free throws scoring 28 points to lead the Lumberjacks while Jack Bailey sparked M-W with 19 points with 5-7 3-point shooting.
Troy Peck buried three 3s scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Jackets and Kaden Kingston finished with five points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Troy Saucier added five points and Tristen Cuthbert netted two points with 4 assists.
Connor Flack buried two 3’s and Connor Bell converted three times inside to spark Lisbon’s 19-6 second quarter run against E-K i the second game of the night.
Cooper Rutherford broke loose for 12 of his game-high 27 points in the first quarter and Flack and Bell followed with 13 and eight points.
“We got off to a slow start but played well once we settled down.”
Other Lisbon scoring came from: Lucas Gravlin (7), Isaiah White (2), Coby Mills (5) and AJ Donaldson (2). Kale Green led E-K with 16 points.
The Lisbon JVs advanced to Thursday’s tournament finals with a 42-16 win over E-K led by 16 points from CJ Jacobs and nine and seven from Noah Gendebien and Tanner Fonda.
“I thought our defense was outstanding tonight. CJ Jacobs played really strong in the middle for his first basketball game ever. Cooper Allen (16 points) from EK showed leadership and composure.”
Other Lisbon scoring came from: Caleb Ghize (2), Caleb Williamson (4), Garrett Flack (3) and Gavin LaBarge (3).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.