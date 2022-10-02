M-W Boys blank St. Regis Falls

SOUTH COLTON - A match of state-ranked NAC West and East leaders met all expectations as Lisbon downed Colton-Pierrepont 2-0 in nonleague Boys Soccer action on Saturday at Swift Field.

“It was a real test for us. They were a fast and physcial team and their speed forced us to do some things were haven’t done all year. Our first touches were off but we played well and it was a nice win,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus after his unscored upon number 12 Class D state ranked team climbed to 8-0 and dropped 13th ranked C-P to 6-1-1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.