SOUTH COLTON - A match of state-ranked NAC West and East leaders met all expectations as Lisbon downed Colton-Pierrepont 2-0 in nonleague Boys Soccer action on Saturday at Swift Field.
“It was a real test for us. They were a fast and physcial team and their speed forced us to do some things were haven’t done all year. Our first touches were off but we played well and it was a nice win,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus after his unscored upon number 12 Class D state ranked team climbed to 8-0 and dropped 13th ranked C-P to 6-1-1.
While the Lisbon Boys continued their perfect season, the Lisbon Girls suffered a 2-1 loss to Harrisville in what has become an unpredictable NAC West race. In nonleague action Heuvelton was blanked by Beaver River 4-0.
“There wasn’t a lot of scoring chances either way. A lot of the play was in the midfield and neither team could really break the other defense down.”
Cooper Rutherford netted the eventual winning goal from Ty Jacobs at 24:27 of the first half.
“It was real nice goal,” said Coach Marcellus.
“Ty Jacobs sent a nice through pass to Coop who broke around a defender and turned a shot past their goalie and into the net.”
With eight minutes to play in regulation Jacobs buried a penalty shot after Lucas Gravlin was fouled in the penalty area.
Lisbon keeper Caleb Richardson stopped five shots for his eighth shutout of the season and C-P goal Harlie Besio finished with six saves.
Beaver River 4, Heuvelton 0: Brenna Mast scored a pair of goals as the unbeaten Beavers blanked the Bulldogs in a nonleague game in Beaver Falls.
Addison Nortz and Kaylee Zehr each tallied a goal and goalie Katelyn Adams only had to make one stop to record the shutout for Beaver River (11-0) against Heuvelton.
“Lily Spooner, Carley Simmons, Chasity Johnson, Raya McGaw and Cassidy Pray had some good defensive moments. Beaver River’s number seven did a good job controlling the middle and dishing the ball off to speedy strikers,” said HCS Coach Denise Curry.
Leanne Dietschweiler played in goal for Heuvelton.
Harrisville 2 - Lisbon 1: Evelyn Winters scored two goals on three shots and Maegan Kackison made 24 saves as the Pirates scored their second league win of the season dropping the Knights who were coming off their biggest win of the season at Hammond.
Alison Bell’s unassisted goal gave Lisbon a 1-0 lead and Coach Courtney LaBeau felt that the final score was the only disappointing facet of the game.
“The girls played well today owning possession with a lot of offensive pressure with 24-5 shot totals but their goalie was able to stop our high shots,” said Coach LaBeau.
“They were able to capitalize on two defensive breakdowns. I am still very proud of the effort and energy they brought to the game.”
Grace Smith finished with three saves for Lisbon.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.