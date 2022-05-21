LISBON — JJ Williams and Isaac LaRock combined to scatter six hits backed a very consistent defensive (1 error) and offensive outing as Lisbon (13-1) completed a 10-0 NAC Baseball season with a 9-2 win over Hermon-DeKalb on Friday.
Ben LaRock went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to complete a remarkable senior regular season at the plate. Isaac LaRock singled and doubled and Williams also doubled. Coming through with singles were: Lucas Gravlin, Cooper Rutherford, Antonio Lazaro and Griffin Walker and Dave Pirie chipped in an RBI.
Caleb Murcray led the Demons (1-9) with two hits and Dave White doubled. Gavin Walrath, Andrew Matthews and Colby Allen Arquitt all singled.
Harrisville 13 - Morristown 8: Tanner Sullivan pitched the win and belted a homerun in a 4-5 day at the plate and Nolan Sullivan also went 4-5 for the Pirates (5-7, 4-6). Matthew Smith added three hits, Will Taylor doubled twice, Brandon Loos singled and doubled and Joe Sheppard singled and doubled and closed on the mound.
Ethan Graveline led Morristown (2-10, 2-8) with a triple and two singles and Addison Colby singled and tripled in a strong Rocket hitting effort. Macaulay Ritchie and Joe Wrobel doubled and singled, Peyton Donnelly and Cooper Bernnett singled twice and Seth Witherhead singled.
