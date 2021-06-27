The Lisbon Central School Trap Shooting team recently hosted its state tournament qualifying shoot. The team is coached by Mike Hirsh and Doug James and shoots at the Pray Road Sportsman’s Club range. Congratulations to our top shooters for the season 10th Grader Grace Smith-average 20.9 and 11th grader 11th Grader Erick Parmeter - average 22.2
The teams coaches also honored seniors Michelle Jermone and Hunter Martin for wonderful trap shooting careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.