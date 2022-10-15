LISBON — Some of the crowd was still coming down the hill from the parking lot at Friday’s Lisbon Central Girls Soccer Senior Day game when they heard a huge roar. The roar came from members of the boys team cheering for Ava Murphy’s goal from Leah Warren in the sixth minute of the game.
Five minutes later Bruce Richardson Field rocked again as Murphy scored again from Warren and the Knights went on to extend the high-scoring winning streak to four games in a 5-1 NAC West over Edwards-Knox. The Knights (9-3-3, 6-2-2) continued their race with Hammond for the NAC West banner by opening 3-0 halftime lead when Gabby Richardson neatly curled a shot into the top lefthand corner of the net off a centering pass from Lillian Richardson.
In other NAC West action Hermon-DeKalb gained a 2-1 nonleague win over Norwood-Norfolk at home.
“Last year we were a second half team. Ever since we lost to Harrisville we have really been focused on getting off to a fast start and finishing. Gabby Richardson was scoring most of our goals but Ava Murphy has really come on strong,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
“Leah Warren had some great passes and today she scored that goal when it looked she had no angle to put it in.”
The lead became 4-0 early in the second when Warren made a deep run down the left side and skillfully chipped a ball over the goalie which settled just inside the far post from an obtuse angle.
The Cougars regrouped and tallied an unassisted goal by Lily Lottie and applied sustained pressure on the Lisbon forcing goaltender Grace Smith to run down long range through passes and defenders Eliza McLear and Claire Murphy to clear two dangerous close range threats.
The climax of the game featured a roar from both sides of the field as the Lisbon boys and the Lisbon Girls bench celebrated the first varsity goal from senior captain and career defender Eliza McLear who was honored with Grace Smith, Olivia Lawton and Gabby Taylor in a pre-game Senior Day ceremony.
Gabby Richardson used a flick header to advance the ball past an E-K halfback in midfield, made a quick run and delivered a pass to spring McLear free down the left wing for a shot which the E-K goalie deflected but couldn’t stop from rolling into the net.
“At the end of the game Liza moved up and scored her first varsity goal and it might have been her first at any level. It was just a great way to cap Senior Dave,” said Coach LaBeau.
Grace Smith handled two shots in goal for Lisbon two E-K keepers finished with three stops.
H-D 2 - N-N 1 (2 OT): Aaliyah O’Donnell scored both goals for the Demons (4-7), including the winner in overtime as H-D gained its fourth win of the season downing the Lady Flyers. Hannah Dominy scored for the Flyers (2-12) on a rebound opportunity.
O’Donnell netted the game-winner unassisted with a shot that deflected off a defender and converted from Natalie Appel on the first goal.
Jayla O’Donnell handled 11 saves in the H-D goal and Jessica Bullock stopped 11 shots for the Flyers.
