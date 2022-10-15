LISBON — Some of the crowd was still coming down the hill from the parking lot at Friday’s Lisbon Central Girls Soccer Senior Day game when they heard a huge roar. The roar came from members of the boys team cheering for Ava Murphy’s goal from Leah Warren in the sixth minute of the game.

Five minutes later Bruce Richardson Field rocked again as Murphy scored again from Warren and the Knights went on to extend the high-scoring winning streak to four games in a 5-1 NAC West over Edwards-Knox. The Knights (9-3-3, 6-2-2) continued their race with Hammond for the NAC West banner by opening 3-0 halftime lead when Gabby Richardson neatly curled a shot into the top lefthand corner of the net off a centering pass from Lillian Richardson.

