RUSSELL — Lisbon and Edwards-Knox entered Wednesday’s NAC West Division Girls Soccer race one point apart in a developing division race which shows four teams with one loss.
They came out of the contest on the Cougars’ field the same way as a 2-2 tie kept E-K in the lead with a 3-1-1 record and seven points and Lisbon at 6 points with a 2-1-2 mark.
“It was a good game, all the girls played hard,” said E-K Coach Patty Mathews.
Sophomore Kiana Hogle figured in two equalizing goals for E-K and Lisbon freshman Allison Bell broke a 1-1 with her first goal of the season.
Leah Walker opened the scoring for Lisbon in the eighth minute and Hogle answered 4:10 before the half. Bell scored in the eighth minute of the second half and Lily Lottie pulled the Cougars even three minutes later off an assist from Hogle.
Sophia Vachez stopped 13 shots in the E-K goal and Grace Smith handled eight chances for Lisbon.
