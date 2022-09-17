LISBON — Lisbon continued its flying start in the NAC Boys Soccer race on Friday besting Edwards-Knox 5-0 as Caleb Richardson stopped one shot to post his third straight shutout and the Golden Knights lifted their goal-scoring total to 14 goals in three games.
Heuvelton and Harrisville also won in shutout fashion as the Bulldogs dropped Norwood-Norfolk 4-0 and the Pirates edged Morristown 1-0.
Lisbon 5 - E-K 0: First year starters produced four of the five Lisbon goals as the Golden Knights delivered 32 shots on goal. Connor Flack tallied the first goal from Cooper Rutherford and converted the final tally from CJ Jacobs.
In between Noah Gendebien scored unassisted, Isaiah White converted from Rutherford and Isaac LaRock tallied off a Ty Jacobs setup.
Brandon Matthews handled 21 shots in the E-K goal.
Heuvelton 4 - N-N 0: Jake Venette scored twice and assisted on a goal, Reid Doyle netted a goal with an assist and Dylan Carpenter converted off a Rhys Brossoit pass for the Bulldogs.
“After we lost to Lisbon we worked very hard at moving the ball. You have to move the ball to be successful,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“We did a good job at that today. Rhys Brossoit moved up to center halfback and picked up an assist and Reid Doyle scored on a very nice shot. Norwood-Norfolk had 12 players today and played well.”
Nate Mashaw stopped six shots for the shutout and Dylan Lauzon handled 18 shots for N-N.
Harrisville 1 - Morristown 0: Tanner Sullivan scored the lone goal of the game with 21:12 remaining in the first half, from Liam Winters and both goalies, Morristown’s Peyton Donnelly and Harrisville’s Nolan Sullivan, finished with four saves.
“The goal was kind of fluky and our defense played very well and we played without our starting striker and center midfielder. They should be back on Tuesday but we can’t complain. We all know it is just a matter of time and I am really optimistic abut these boys are going to make some noise in October once all the pieces are back,” said Morristown Coach Glen Colby.
