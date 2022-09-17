Boys varsity soccer begins season with scrimmage, Chazy Tournament

LISBON — Lisbon continued its flying start in the NAC Boys Soccer race on Friday besting Edwards-Knox 5-0 as Caleb Richardson stopped one shot to post his third straight shutout and the Golden Knights lifted their goal-scoring total to 14 goals in three games.

Heuvelton and Harrisville also won in shutout fashion as the Bulldogs dropped Norwood-Norfolk 4-0 and the Pirates edged Morristown 1-0.

