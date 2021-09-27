The road to the NAC West Girls Soccer titile has started and ended in Hammond in the 2020 and 2019 seasons and Lisbon Central Coaches Courtney LaBeau and Matt Russell and their Lisbon Lady Knights entered Sept. 17 home game with the Devils looking to reroute the traffic flow.
The Knights gained a major victory in their plans with a 3-1 win over Hammond making a belated season opener and debut under first year coach Alyssa Crosby because of a COVID-19 quarantine.
“Big win for our girls tonight. Hammond has been unbeatable for a long time and this is a big confidence boost for our squad,” said Coach LaBeau.
In other games, NAC Morristown (1-1 West) came out of quarantine and blanked Harrisville 3-0 and Edwards-Knox blanked Hermon-DeKalb making its season debut 4-0.
On Monday, the NAC West teams were all in action on the same day for the first time this season. Lisbon defended its division lead downing Harrisville 3-1, Heuvelton dropped E-K 2-0, Morristown defeated Hermon-DeKalb 5-0 and Hammond gained a 3-0 nonleague win over Alex Bay.
SEPT. 17 GAMES
Lisbon broke away from a 1-1 halftime tie against Hammond and Emily Jordan figured in all three goals against a Hammond team which showed the potential for a quick striking transition game with sweeper Zoey Cunningham and forwards Hailee Manning and Landree Kenyon.
Lisbon scored first in 12th minute of the game when Rachel LaRock forced a turnover in the Devils’ defensive zone and chipped a pass to Jordan for a one-on-one against Hammond keeper Alyvia Crosby. Hammond countered at 28:23 with a shot which bounded off a defender and rolled into the Lisbon net.
The Knights regained the lead in the sixth minute of the second half when Ava Murphy took a diagonal pass from Jordan and buried a long shot from the right wing.
“Lisbon got a lot of momentum off that second goal and took control. I thought we played pretty well in our first game since coming off quarantine,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“We couldn’t do much of anything, We had nine players in quarantine and I was in quarantine.”
Nine minutes later Jordan used a short cross to set up freshman Shane Lampett for a close range shot past Crosby who made a series of leaping saves in an outstanding 14-save outing.
Lampett’s goal capped a strong outing for the freshman and classmate Gabby Richardson who stepped into the starting lineup.
“Being down two starters today it was key that we all stepped up and filled roles. Gabby Richardson and Shane Lampett did just that. Shane in her first ever starting role on varsity was able to net our third goal, we couldn’t be happier with the way everyone did their jobs tonight,” said Coach LeBeau.
“Emily Jordan finished in open space off a beautiful service from Ava Murphy and then Emily found Ava who netted a deep goal with little room from outside the 18. Alyssa (Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby) has a good group of girls and we look forward to many exciting games in the future.”
Morristown 3 - Harrisville 0: The Green Rockets broke out of the shackles of quarantine taking a 1-0 halftime lead on an unassisted goal by Madison Gagnon and pulling away with two unassisted tallies by Laurel Vinch.
“The girls played great tonight. We did a good job of moving the ball around the field. Harrisville’s goalie, Maegan Kachinson, had some awesome saves to keep them in the game. I’m excited to see what the rest of the season has in store for us,” said Morristown Coach Hannah Thornhill,
E-K 4 - H-D 0: Lilly Lottie figured in all four goals as the Cougars blanked the Green Demons who were playing a belated season-opener because of a COVID-19 quarantine. Lottie assisted on two first half goals by Heidi Moore and scored twice in the second half where Macy White picked up an assist.
Sophia Vachez stopped seven shots in the Senior Day victory.
MONDAY GAMES
Lisbon 3 - Harrisville 1: Ava Murphy’s hat trick of three unassisted goals produced all of the scoring Lisbon needed to stay undefeated on the season and overcome 20 saves from Harrisville goalie Maegan Kackison. Evelyn Winters tallied the lone Harrisville goal.
Heuvelton 2 - E-K 0: Rylin McAllister figured in both first half goals as the Bulldogs secured a well-earned NAC West win behind 14 saves from Hailey Rickett.
McAllister scored the first goal from Katie Cunningham and set up Kilee McCluskey for the second goal.
“Hailey Rickett played a great game in goal for the shutout with 14 backed by excellent defensive hustle by fullbacks Raye McGaw, Addison Havens and Lily Spooner,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
Morristown 5 - H-D 0: Morristown recorded a second straight high-scoring win backstopped by a 10-save shutout by Emma Showers.
Maddy Gagnon and Laurel Vinch both scored two goals and Karissa Donnelly netted a single tally. Emilee O’Donnell delivered two assists and Kylie O’Donnell and Kaley Dulmage each contributed one assist.
Hammond 3 - Alex Bay 0: Hammond rebounded from a season-opening loss to Lisbon by scoring three second half goals in a nonleague win over Alex Bay. Eighth graders Mikayla Jones and Mia Tulley jump started the offense with goals eight minutes apart. Jones scored off a pass to the win from Sadie Sprabary and Tully knocked off the deflection of a shot off the crossbar. Hailey Manning closed out the scoring with a break-away conversion and Alyvia Crosby stopped six shots in goal.
“We had a slow start with many opportunities to put the ball in the net but we couldn’t connect. In the second half our two eighth graders Mikayla Jones and Mia Tulley really sparked the team by each scoring a goal and that really shifted the momentum our way,” said Coach Alyssa Crosby who noted her first win at the Hammond helm.
