LISBON — Lisbon opened the second week of the NAC West Girls Soccer by engaging Hammond in a rematch of a division meeting in the OFA Tournament which finished in a 2-2 tie. It was a second straight win after a tie with Hammond and a loss to Heuvelton.
The Knights (2-1-1 West) used first half goals from Leah Warren and Gabby Richardson to gain a key 2-0 win in their defense of the division title. Grace Smith posted the shutout in goal.
