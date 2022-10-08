The Lisbon Girls and the Morristown Boys both gathered momentum for the stretch run of the NAC Soccer season with victories on Friday.
The Lady Knights (7-3-2), who lead the NAC West with a 4-2-2 record, posted their third straight victory with a 4-0 nonleague win over Norwood-Norfolk of the NAC Central. The Knights have scored 11 goals in the win streak.
The Morristown Boys scored a 3-1 Senior Day win over Hermon-DeKalb to climb to 5-2-1 in the West Division.
Lisbon 4 - N-N 0: Gabby Richardson scored three goals and Leah Warren produced a natural playmaking hat trick setting up the last three goals of the game for Knights who will visit Heuvelton in a key division game on Tuesday.
Ava Murphy also scored for the Knights and Grace Smith handled one shot in the shutout.
“It was a great game for the girls. All 21 got a good amount of playing time and we didn’t miss a beat which made us so proud. Played good soccer for sure,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
We are excited about Tuesday’s game in Heuvelton.” In one NAC East Boys game Madrid-Waddington blanked Brushton-Moira 4-0.
MCS 3 - H-D 1: The Green Rockets scored three unanswered goals after Adam Lynch opened the scoring from David White in the fourth minute of the game. Kam Toland answered just a little over a minute later for MCS and the combination clicked again 13 minutes before halftime.
Connor Pease scored the only goal of the second half unassisted.
“Right now we are just trying to keep things afloat; we have had a lot of people out this season,” said Morristown Coach Glenn Colby.
Peyton Donnelly stopped two shots for Morristown and Hunter Bouchey posted four saves for H-D.
Following the game Coach Glen Colby and the Morristown School District honored its five seniors. Hammond students Nolan Gardner and Sam Pease and the MCS trio of Jared Young, MaCaulay Ritchie and Seth Witherhead.
“These are five tremendous young men. I know they will do great things,” said MCS Coach Glen Colby.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.