The Lisbon Girls and the Morristown Boys both gathered momentum for the stretch run of the NAC Soccer season with victories on Friday.

The Lady Knights (7-3-2), who lead the NAC West with a 4-2-2 record, posted their third straight victory with a 4-0 nonleague win over Norwood-Norfolk of the NAC Central. The Knights have scored 11 goals in the win streak.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

