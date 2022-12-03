Lisbon rode a fast start into cruise control for a victory in the only girls varsity game of the night while Norwood-Norfolk used a furious finish to shade the host Morristown 41-38 in the first varsity boys game at the Jeff Stout Basketball Classic at Morristown Central on Friday night.

The second day of the showcase begins at 11:30 a.m. today (Saturday).

