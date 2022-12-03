Lisbon rode a fast start into cruise control for a victory in the only girls varsity game of the night while Norwood-Norfolk used a furious finish to shade the host Morristown 41-38 in the first varsity boys game at the Jeff Stout Basketball Classic at Morristown Central on Friday night.
The second day of the showcase begins at 11:30 a.m. today (Saturday).
The combination of Mike Richards and Dominic Fiacco combined for 14 and 8 points in the fourth quarter as the N-N stormed past a 31-16 deficit against a Green Rocket squad which struggled against N-N fullcourt press, offensive rebounding and the three-point shooting of Richards.
Richards buried two threes in final 1:30 after Macaulay Ritchie drained a 3-pointer to give his team a 38-29 lead. Richards’ second 3 in the game’s climax gave N-N 40-38 lead with 10.1 seconds to play and he added a free throw with 1.7 seconds left.
Morristown’s last gasp saw Peyton Donnelly bounce a shot off the back of the rim on a 3-point attempt from beyond halfcourt.
“This game was crazy like last year’s double overtime game here. In the fourth quarter we just started making shots,” said N-N Coach Connor Prosper his team finished on a 25-7 run.
Richards buried three 3s in the fourth quarter finished with a game-high 16 and Fiacco dropped in 14 off a series of offensive rebounds.
Kam Toland led Morristown with 13 points and Walker Belisle finished with 13 after scoring 11 in the first quarter. Ritchie and Dominic Perretta each finished with six points.
Lisbon 56 - Tupper Lake 13: Allison Bell sparked Lisbon Central to a one-sided nonleague basketball win for a second straight game as the 2-0 Lady Knights bested Tupper Lake 56-13 in a game staged at Morristown Central where the Golden Knights will play defending division champion Hammond today (Saturday) at 12:30 p.m. in the NAC West opener for both teams.
Bell scored 21 of her game-high 25 points in the first half with 14 in the first quarter and Leah Warren and Rachel LaRock followed with 10 and nine points. Gabby Taylor dropped in seven points.
“Allison scored off some steals but scores most of her points by taking the ball to the rim and finishing well,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
Grace and Caleigh Smith added four points and one point and Rachel Sorenson led Tupper Lake with seven points.
The Hammond vs Alexandria Bay game was cancelled because of sickness at Alex Bay.
HARRISVILLE - After dedicating its court to memory of the late Coach Charlie Folsom, Harrisville went out and downed Edwards-Knox 69-35 in the opening round of 2022 Pirate Classic on Friday. The Pirates will square off with Old Forge, a 49-41 winner over Colton-Pierrepont on Friday, for the championship tonight (Saturday).
Tanner and Nolan Sullivan combined for 30 and 16 points to lead the Pirates followed by Joe Sheppard with 11 and Liam Winters with eight.
Kale Green tallied 12 points to lead E-K and Kadein Kelly and Jacob Morrill tallied six.
