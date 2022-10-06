DEKALB JUNCTION — A quick turnabout from a upset loss to Harrisville has vaulted the Lisbon Girls Soccer team to the lead in the constantly involving NAC West Division Girls Soccer race.
After falling to Harrisville 2-1, on Saturday, Knights blanked St. Lawrence Central 4-0 in a nonleague game and then returned to league play with a 4-1 victory over Hermon-DeKalb to gain a 4-2-2 record and a one-point lead over Hammond at 4-2-1.
The Knights vaulted into the lead last week with a 3-2 win over Hammond.
Lisbon 4 - H-D 1: Leah Warren scored a pair of unassisted goals in the first half and set up a goal by Rachel LaRock in the second half. Gabby Richardson closed out the scoring off an assist from Ava Murphy.
Natalie Appel scored the lone H-D goal.
Grace Smith stopped eight shots for Lisbon and Jayla O’Donnell finished with 13 saves for H-D.
Lisbon 4 - SLC 0: Ava Murphy scored two goals and assisted on a Gabby Richardson goal to lead the Knight in the victory on the SLC turf field. Gabby Richardson scored the fourth goal off an assist from Allison Bell,
Grace Smith posted a four-save shutout.
Lisbon 3 - Hammond 2: “I am just so proud of the girls and so happy for them. We just haven’t been able to play up to our abilities but for greater part of the game we did today,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau after the game where the Knights took a 2-0 halftime lead and a 3-1 margin in the second half.
“We played a great first half and Hammond came on in the second half. She (Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby) moved Zoey Cunningham up in the second half which was a good move but we were hung together. ”
Led by Rachel LaRock’s steady harvest of 50-50 balls in the midfield and the ability of Leah Warren and Gabby Richardson to beat defenders off the dribble and thread passes of all angles through traffic the Knights controlled the first half flow and broke through for two goals in the final three minutes for a 2-0 lead.
Layla Rishe used a crossing pass to set up Warren for a perfect struck shot past a full-length diving save attempt by Hammond keeper Landree Kenyon who handled 13 saves. One minute later Richardson buried a short range shot in heavy traffic off a service from Sophia Walker.
“Lisbon really came to play today and we played with a lot more energy in the second half. It is always a good game when we play Lisbon,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
Coach Crosby shifted sweeper Zoey Cunningham into the offense and the Red Devils’ upgraded attack produced a goal with 26:30 to play. Hailey Manning took a pass from Ava Howie on the left wing and buried a hard low shot off a quick burst of speed. Both teams created multi-touch buildups over the next 12 minutes until Richardson scored what proved to be the winning goal.
The halfback controlled a Hammond goal kick and buried low shot just inside the right goal post. Hammond revived its cause four minutes later when Sadey Sprabary drilled a penalty shot high into the net.
Grace Smith finished with four saves in the Lisbon and made decisive moves off her line in the closing minutes to help perserve the lead.
Harrisville 2 - Lisbon 1: Evelyn Winters scored two goals on three shots and Maegan Kackison made 24 saves as the Pirates scored their second league win of the season dropping the Knights who were coming off their biggest win of the season at Hammond.
Alison Bell’s unassisted goal gave Lisbon a 1-0 lead and Coach Courtney LaBeau felt that the final score was the only disappointing facet of the game.
“The girls played well today owning possession with a lot of offensive pressure with 24-5 shot totals but their goalie was able to stop our high shots,” said Coach LaBeau.
“They were able to capitalize on two defensive breakdowns. I am still very proud of the effort and energy they brought to the game.”
Grace Smith finished with three saves for Lisbon.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.