LISBON — Lisbon Central had two runners thrown out on the bases by Madrid-Waddington in the first inning in Wednesday’s Section 10 Class C Semi-final Baseball game. But the top-seeded and 13-0 Golden Knights, who ranked are ninth in the Max Preps All-Classes New York State Baseball Poll, were undaunted stealing eight bases as they continued the unstoppable theme of their season by besting the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets 20-5.
In their third win of the season over NAC West rival M-W, Lisbon collected 15 hits and the pitching combination of Isaac LaRock (2.2 inn), Jayden Williams (1.1 inn) and Armando Lazaro (1 inn) pitched a five-inning four hitter.
Lisbon will meet Norwood-Norfolk in the Class C Championship game at 10 a.m. at OFA on Saturday. The third-seeded Flyers advanced with a 10-8 win over second seeded NAC East Champion Brushton-Moira.
“It will be nice to face Norwood-Norfolk. They are a very successful program and well-coached. It should be a lot of fun on Saturday,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin
The Class B finals was set up as top-seeded Gouverneur bested fourth-seeded Potsdam 9-1 and third-seeded Canton edged second seeded Salmon River 6-5.
In the Class C Softball semi-finals top seeded Norwood-Norfolk outscored fourth-seeded Madrid-Waddington 18-9 and second seeded St. Lawrence Central turned back third-seeded Brushton-Moira 11-9.
The Class D Baseball and Softball finalists will be decided today. In Baseball Heuvelton hosts Morristown and Tupper Lake hosts Edwards-Knox. In softball Heuvelton hosts Edwards-Knox and Hammond hosts Hermon-DeKalb.
KNIGHTS CONTINUE ROLL
Jackson LaRock drove in six runs with a grand slam homerun and two singles for the Knights who produced a homerun for a third straight game. Ben LaRock homered and doubled and drove in two runs, Griffin Walker singled and doubled with four RBIs, Tyler Gravlin doubled and singled with two RBIs and Isaac LaRock singled twice and pitched the first 2 2/3 innings of the game. Jayden Williams pitched 1 1/3 innings and Armando Lazaro closed out the final inning.
Other hitting contributions came from: Dave Pirie and Armando Lazaro who went 1-1 with one RBI, Jayden Willams with a single, Lazaro with a single and an RBI, Lucas Gravlin with a single and three runs scored and Colin Parmeter with a run scored and an RBI.
Ben Averrill and Nick Beldock doubled for M-W (8-8) and Luke LePage added a single. LePage also pitched in relief of M-W starter Brody VanBuren.
N-N 10 - B-M 8: Bobby Voss went 3-for-5, including two home runs, and was the winning pitcher as the No. 3 Flyers upset the No. 2 Panthers (10-2).
Gavin Phillips and Michael Hewey each picked up two hits for the Flyers (10-4).
Justin Kennedy lined two hits and struck out eight for the Panthers. Gavin Allen produced three hits for the Panthers while Dawson White and Wayne Palmer each added two hits.
CLASS B BASEBALL
Jared Wilson struck out 11 in a two-hitter and went 4-for-4, including two triples and a double and three RBIs, as top-seeded Gouverneur defeated No. 4 Potsdam (7-13). Gouverneur (13-1) will face No. 3 Canton in the championship game at noon Saturday at OFA.
Connor Wood doubled twice for Gouverneur which scored four times in the first inning.
Will Roda drove in a run with a triple for Potsdam and Jake Glover doubed.
Canton 6 - Salmon River 5: Scotty Ahlfeld, Colby Young and Lane Rayburn drilled two hits as Canton (6-7) pushed across two-runs in the top of the seventh inning. Ahlfeld tripled and Rayburn singled in the seventh inning and winning pitcher Dave Zuhlsdorf, Nate Romano, Sam Roiger and Erich Zuhlsdorf singled and Luke Wentworth added an RBI bunt.
Kade Cook lined two hits for the Shamrocks (5-8) and pitcher Connor Lewis connected for a double.
CLASS C SOFTBALL
N-N 18 - M-W 9: Kayly-Jaye Belmore supplied three hits as the top-seeded Flyers (13-4) defeated the No. 4 Yellowjackets. Norwood-Norfolk will meet No. 2 St. Lawrence Central in the championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at OFA.
Lily LaMere and Caeleigh Burke singled twice for Madrid-Waddington (6-9).
SLC 11 - B-M 9: McKenna Bowles went 4-for-4 as the No. 2 Larries (9-7) defeated the No. 3 Panthers. Rylee Daoust went 3-for-4 and Danaye Ramsdell was 2-for-3 for the Larries.
Emma St. Mary went 2-for-4 for Brushton-Moira (7-7).
BOYS LACROSSE
The NAC Boys Lacrosse season continued to wind down on Wednesday heading to Saturday’s Section 10 openers.
Salmon River 20 - Potsdam 0: Mason Cree and Hawi Francis both scored four goals to lead the Shamrocks past the Sandstoners (1-12, 1-11).
Carey Terrance, Kata Elijah and Stone Chubb all scored three goals for Salmon River (11-1). Saka Thompson made six saves and Edward Jacobs two to combine for the shutout.
Massena 13 - Plattsburgh 1 Zachary LaBarge scored five goals to lift the Red Raiders past the Hornets (1-11). Tehokwirathe Barreiro added three goals for Massena (7-5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
In Girls Lacrosse Salmon River clinched the NAC title with a win over Potsdam. Canton defeated Heuvelton on Tuesday.
Lake Placid 11 - Plattsburgh 10 2OT: Sydney Dann scored the game winner, just 2:10 into the second overtime. Lake Placid (6-7) had goals from Dann (4), Olivia Ferebee (4), Addy Dann (2) and Phoebe Peer. Emma Wood picked up nine saves for the Bombers. The Hornets were led by Robin Trombly with four goals. .
Salmon River 25 - Potsdam 10: Salmon River rolled to 13-0 and secured NAC honors. Joryan Adams delivered four goals and seven assists, while Kendall Jock netted five goals. For Potsdam, Kennedy Emerson netted four goals and Keegan McGaheran scored three times.
Canton 15 - Heuvelton 3: Haley Stevenson netted three goals and four assists to lead the Golden Bears, with Etta Coburn and Hannah Reed striking for three goals. Emma LaFaver, Caidence Durant and Raya Mcgaw scored the Heuvelton goals.
