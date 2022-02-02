Lisbon established its offense early and Hermon-DeKalb jump-started its scoring flow in overtime to gain NAC West Girls Basketball wins on Tuesday night.
In NAC East play Madrid-Waddington stayed unbeaten continuing its season-long defensive excellence at Norwood-Norfolk.
H-D 46 - E-K 39 OT: The Green Demons produced their best offense of the game in the overtime with a 12-5 margin sparked by two quick baskets by Aaliyah O’Donnell.
“Aaliyah got two quick baskets in the overtime which sparked our offense and defense,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“And Olivia Simzer, Ellie McQuaid and Hannah Coller also hit key shots. E-K played very hard.”
Simzer finished with 15 points to lead winners and Hannah Gollinger tallied nine followed by seven from Coller and McQuaid. Rounding out the scoring were: Jayla O’Donnell (4) and Aaliyah O’Donnell (4).
Lily Lottie and Cayleigh Allen led E-K with 11 and nine points and Dekoda Matthews netted seven. Rylee Typhair, Cadey Wheat and Emily Gotham all added four.
Lisbon 62 - Morristown 34: The Golden Knights exploded away from a 28-18 halftime lead with a 27-6 third quarter burst. Rachel LaRock scored 12 of 20 points in the game and Gabby Taylor buried two 3s scoring 10 of her game-high 25 points which included four 3’s. Rounding out the scoring were: Julia Rishe (5), Grace Smith (3), Michaela Buckley (2) and Eliza McLear (3).
Emilie O’Donnell buried three 3s in a 13-point effort for Morristown and Laurel Vinch dropped in eight. Addison Graveline added five and Issy Woodcock, Emily Gagnon, Kylie O’Donnell and Raelee Downs all chipped in two.
M-W 45, N-N 35: At Norfolk, the Lady Yellow Jackets reversed an 11-8 deficit with an 18-10 run in the second quarter before gradually pulling away for the win. Guard Lily LaMere led the winning offense with 13 points and Natalia Pearson scored eight of her 11 points working the interior in the fourth quarter. Grace Plumley added 10 points followed by Hailey Marcellus with eight and Laney Tiernan with three.
For the Lady Flyers, Kylee Kellison connected for a game-high 18 points. KJ Belmore and Mallory Stratton chipped in five points each followed by Courtney Phillips with four and Brianna Stratton with three.
