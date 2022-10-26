LISBON - In the second half of Tuesday’s Section 10 Class D Quarter-Final game at Lisbon, the defense of fifth seeded Parishville-Hopkinton was spread across the field like a dam holding back rising waters to protect a scoreless tie.
The Golden Knights (11-3-3) methodically broke through the levy with 22:07 to play in regulation when the Knights’ pressure drew a foul and midfielder Leah Warren drilled a direct kick off the goal post and the carom was blocked by the hand of a defender.
Warren buried the ensuing penalty shot in the upper left corner of the net well out the reach of P-H goaltender Kelsey Farnsworth (8 saves).
Two minutes later the Knights struck from scrimmage as Gabby Richardson used a textbook change-the-field pass to spring Ava Murphy for a run down the right wing for a deftly placed shot back inside the left goal post.
The Knights cruised to the finish of the 2-0 win and advanced into Friday’s 5 p.m. semi-finals against top seeded and undefeated Chateaugay in a match of last year’s co-champions.
In other Class D quarterfinals on Tuesday where all four top seeds were tested Colton-Pierrepont survived 10th-seeded Harrisville in a shootout, Chateaugay turned back no. 9 Edwards-Knox 3-1 and n. 3 Hammond overcame no. 6 Hermon-DeKalb 2-1 in overtime.
C-P and Hammond will square off at 7 p.m. two weeks after the Colts won a 1-0 nonleague mathup.
“We worked so hard recently at scoring early in the game. When that didn’t happen we just didn’t score. I think we have the best offensive team but that doesn’t matter if you don’t finish,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
“Leah Warren made a great shot on that direct kick and I knew she wouldn’t miss that penalty shot. She missed one in practice and went home and took 20 kicks. She was ready.”
Grace Smith made two shots in the shutout.
Hammond 2 - H-D 1 OT: The third-seeded Red Devils (12-4-1) overcame a tenacious upset by sixth seeded Hermon-DeKalb (6-8) which scored the first goal of the game at 21:48 of the second half Parker Hamilton drove a shot off the post and Hanna Coller redirected the carom into the net. The Devils pulled even with 16:39 remaining in regulation when Ava Howie scored from Zoey Cunningham. Hailee Manning scored the golden goal in overtime unassisted.
Landree Kenyon backstopped the win with 11 saves and Kaylie O’Donnell finished with 14 saves for H-D.
“This is playoffs and anything can happen. We had a slow start in the game and fortunately for us we picked it up towards the end. Hermon-DeKalb played a fantastic game and played with a lot of heart,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
Chateaugay 3 - E-K 1: Chateaugay senior Olivia Cook scored twice, while eighth-grader Irelynn LaPlante connected on the eventual game-winning tally with just over 26 minutes remaining until the halftime break.
“Survive and advance is the motto of this game today,” said Chateaugay coach Jason LaPlante, after his Bulldogs (17-0) escaped a close encounter against the upset-minded Cougars.
“Edwards(-Knox) brought it today and beat us to too many balls,” he recalled. “I think we played tight and not to lose. We did not play our best soccer, but at the end of the day, we were able to do enough to win a sectional game against a very determined team.”
Lily Lottie scored for the Cougars (5-10-2).
C-P 0, Harr 0 (C-P advances in shootout): The second seeded Lady Colts rallied from a 2-1 deficit through the first two rounds of penalty kick with three straight goals by Morgan Cole, Hailey Delaney and the eventual clincher by Hailey Freidel in the bottom of the fifth round after Eveyln Winters had pulled the Lady Pirates even at 3-3.
Isabel Miller opened the shootout with a successful kick for Harrisville before Katelyn Houston answered for C-P. Netminder Maegan Kackison made it 2-1 then posted a save off the next kicker for the Lady Colts. Kendall LaMora then stepped up to block the next Harrisville attempt setting the stage for the comeback.
Both netminders finished with seven saves through regulation and overtime.
M-W STOPPED
Last year’s Class C Co-Champions, Madrid-Waddington and Norwood-Norfolk, were both eliminated in Tuesday’s semi-finals. In a Class B semi-final game Salmon River advanced past top-seeded Potsdam in a pk shootout after a double overtime tie,
SLC 2 - M-W 0: At Randy Riggs Field in Brasher Falls, the Lady Larries (9-6-2) got the lead in the opening minute on a goal by Jocelyn Moreau off an assist from Brionna Foster. Moreau then struck for the insurance goal with 15 minutes left in the second half assisted by Rylee Daoust.
Kalissa Young handled the five shots she faced in posting the shutout. Alaina Armstrong made eight saves for the Lady Yellowjackets (8-9-2).
CANTON 1 - N-N 0 (OT): Stella Shipman scored with 4 minutes, 3 seconds left in overtime to send the top-seeded Golden Bears past the No. 4 Flyers (3-15) in a Class C semifinal in Canton.
Abigail Woodruff made three saves for the Golden Bears (12-4-1), who will face No. 2 St. Lawrence Central in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Potsdam High School. Caramia Carista stood tall blocking 14 shots for N-N.
