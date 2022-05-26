Lisbon and Heuvelton continued to receive outstanding pitching as the top seeded Golden Knights and the fourth seeded Bulldogs advanced in a Class D Semi-Final Baseball match up on Monday.
The 14-1 Golden Knights’ Isaac LaRock fashioned a 12 strikeout, one-walk no-hitter in a 15-0 five inning win over Chateaugay and the Bulldogs dropped NAC West rival Edwards-Knox 10-1.
The other quarter-final matchups saw Tupper Lake drop Harrisville 20-9 and Parishville-Hopkinton dropped Morristown 12-2.
Lisbon 15 - Chateaugay 0: Ben LaRock belted a double and a triple and Jayden Williams singled and doubled to lead the Lisbon offense which also featured doubles from Griffin Walker and Isaiah White and RBI singles from Cooper Rutherford, Mills and Cooper Rutherford.
Heuvelton 10 - E-K 1: Adam Calton struck out 10 in a three-hitter and rapped two singles and a double at the plate along with Brandon Pray. Tristan Young also doubled, Lucas Thornhill and Jed Crayford singled twice and Reid Doyle and Tristyn Biller singled. Andrew Franklin singled twice for E-K.
P-H 12 - Morristown 2: Kade Hayes produced two hits for the No. 2 Panthers in a Class D quarterfinal win. Cooper Bennett, Addison Colby, Tristin Simmons, Logan Jones, Treton Evans and Peyton Donnelly singled for Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.