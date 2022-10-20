Lisbon moved within one game of an unbeaten NAC West Soccer season and Heuvelton closed on a four-game winning streak in Wednesday’s Boys Soccer season.
Lisbon 9 - N-N 0: Cooper Rutherford scored three goals to lead the Golden Knights past Norwood-Norfolk (1-14, 1-13) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Connor Flack scored twice for Lisbon (13-0-1, 10-0-1). Ty Jacobs scored one goal with three assists and Noah Gendebien, Lucas Gravlin, Tanner Fonda and Truman Gendebien also scored goals. Caleb Hayden and Isaiah White also passed out assists and Caleb Richardson made one save for the shutout.
Heuvelton 4 - H-D 0: Reid Doyle scored two goals and Jzke Venette passed out three to lead the Bulldogs past Hermon-DeKalb (2-11, 1-11).
Chris Ashlaw scored on a penalty kick for Heuvelton (9-5-1, 9-4) and Brandon Pray also scored. Nate Mashaw made two saves for the shutout receiving two-way support from defenders Trystan Biller and Drew Blevins who were stopper on defense and starters on offense with their passing abilities.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.