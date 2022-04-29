Lisbon and Heuvelton posted high-scoring wins while Morristown was outscored by a fast-starting Edwards-Knox team in Thursday’s NAC West Baseball action.
Lisbon downed Potsdam 15-12 in a nonleague game, Heuvelton dropped Hermon-DeKalb 10-14 and E-K outscored Morristown 29-12.
Lisbon 15, Potsdam 12: At Lisbon, the teams churned out a combined 36 hits in a nonleague game where the Golden Knights answered a five-run first inning surge by the Sandstoners by generating 11 of the next 12 runs in building an 11-6 lead through four innings.
Isaac LaRock weathered the Sandstoners opening flurry to become the winning pitcher aided by one inning relief stints by Armando Lazaro and Trent Williams who recorded a save in the seventh.
For the Golden Knights, Ben LaRock delivered four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Isaac LaRock finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored and Lucas Gravlin had two hits with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.
Griffin Walker and Trent Williams (2 RBIs) each singled twice, Isaiah White doubled and Storm Walker, Lazaro and Matt Bleau all added singled.
Trevor Bates led the Sandstoner offense with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI. John Duffy had two hits and came around to score three times. Jaxon Bernard singled, scored a run and drove in four others.
Heuvelton 10 - H-D 4: Jakob Ladouceur supplied a scoreless relief stint for the Bulldogs (2-1 West) who received three hits from Brandon Pray, Lucas Thornhill and Nate Mashaw and two from Ladouceur, Tristan Young and Trystan Billier. Jed Crayford and Dylan Demers each added singles.
“Jakob Ladouceur figured things out and finished very well. We are finding ourselves and what we are capable of,” said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.
Caleb Murcray and Colby Arquitt led H-D with three hits and Andrew Matthews connected for two. Christian Guarino and Damian Lottie added singles.
E-K 29 - MCS 13: Andrew Franklin pitched the victory supplied four hits, including a home run, to lead Edwards-Knox (3-1, 3-0) past the Green Rockets.
Cooper Bennett, Addison Colby, Ethan Graveline and Joe Wrobel all led Morristown (0-2) with two hits. Macaulay Ritchie doubled and Aaron Woodcock and Seth Witherhead added singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.