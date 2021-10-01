Undefeated Lisbon opened an eight-point lead in the NAC West Girls Soccer race by downing second place Edwards-Knox 2-1 on Friday. Lisbon (7-0-0 overall) came out of the game with a 7-0-0 divisional mark and dropped E-K to 4-4.
In one other game Heuvelton (3-2-1) bettered its position to make a run at second place with a 2-0 win over Hammond (2-2).
In the NAC East Madrid-Waddington and Colton-Pierrepont logged wins in the three-way race with Chateaugay.
Heuvelton 2 - Hammond 0: Forward Katie Cunningham was a fountain of energy for the Bulldogs taking 11 shots on goal and using two crosses from the three yardline to set up second half goals by DaKota Mouthorp and Bella Doyle.
“Defenders Raya McGaw, Ali Trathen, Lily Spooner and Chasity Johnson played tough defense tonight,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
Leanne Dietschweiler made four saves in the shutout and Alyvia Crosby played a strong game for Hammond in the face of 29 shots on goal.
Lisbon 2 - E-K 1: The Cougars issued a challenge to the Knights by taking a 1-0 halftime lead on the strength of a Heidi Moore goal from Erica Benzel 3:44 before the half. Emily Jordan netted a direct kick to pull the Knights even at 1-1 with 22:18 to play and scored the game-winner unassisted with 2:48 to play.
Sophia Vachez stopped 10 shots in goal for E-K and Grace Smith made three saves for Lisbon.
‘It was a great game. All my kids played hard and my goalie did a great job,” said E-K Coach Patty Matthews.
M-W, C-P WIN IN EAST
The Colton-Pierrepont Central and Madrid-Waddington Central varsity girls soccer teams kept pace with each other in the race for the top spot in the NAC East Division standings with wins at home and away on Thursday.
M-W 1, St. Lawrence Central 0: , Hailee Blair broke through for the only goal of the game 26 minutes into the second half to lift the Lady Yellow Jackets (6-1) past a staunch effort by the Lady Larries (5-4, 4-4).
Alaina Armstrong made 11 saves to earn the shutout while Kalissa Young had seven stops four SLC.
C-P 2, P-H 0: The Lady Colts (8-1-1, 7-1-1) got the only goal they would need six minutes into the game when a cross from the right corner by Landree Chamberlain deflected into the back of the net off a Lady Panther defender.
Jaeleigh Jacot added the insurance marker with 14 minutes left in regulation when she knocked home the rebound of a shot by Isabella Vaccaro that rang off the bottom of the crossbar.
Kendall LaMora only needed to make two saves working the crease for the shutout while Cassandra James fielded eight shots for P-H (2-6, 2-5).
