LISBON — The arch rivalry between Heuvelton Central and Lisbon Central Schools was showcased and set aside simultaneously on Friday at the Golden Knights’ gleaming refurbished gym.
The two basketball programs, school districts and communities banded together for the annual We Hustle Against Cancer Games which also includes the LCS and HCS varsity and junior varsity girls basketball. The Varsity Girls game was postponed until Wednesday.
The Boys Basketball Night saw number three state-ranked Heuvelton stay unbeaten in the NAC West with an entertaining 80-64 victory where both teams struck for nine 3-pointers and the Bulldogs outscored the Knights 47-38 in the second half.
Lisbon scored the first nine points of the game off Heuvelton turnovers and held a 16-12 lead after one quarter. The Bulldogs started the turnabout with a 21-10 second quarter margin sparked by seven points by Rhys Brossoit off the bench and six from Chris Ashlaw who scored 14 points in the third quarter. Ashlaw finished with a team-high 22 points with 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Brossoit finished with 9 points on 4-6 shooting in a winning offense where all five starters scored in double digits.
Mashaw tallied 14 points with four rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jake Venette delivered 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Lucas Thornhill connected on all three of his 3-point attempts scoring 11 points and Connor Phillips scored 10 points on 5-8 shooting and grabbed 9 rebounds. Cam Johnson added two points.
“Our man to man defense wasn’t good tonight but our zone and zone press worked well. Connor Phillips started slowly but after the first quarter and he was really big for us,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
“Lisbon is a good team with some good shooters. Right now we need to get back into a regular swing of things after a lot of missed practices because of the weather.”
The Knights fell behind 35-34 in the third quarter but two layups off steals by Conner Flack revived the Knights’ hopes at 45-38. The Bulldogs answered with a quick 13-2 run and answered a 7-3 Lisbon spurt early in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer by Nate Mashaw.
While Coach McAllister’s 8-0 Bulldogs moved closer to gaining the NAC West banner, Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan felt that his 6-3 team made forward strides from the first meeting between the two teams.
“This was definitely much better than the first time where they went on a huge 20-point run in the third quarter. A lot of our problems tonight were self inflicted. Heuvelton brought the defensive pressure and we just didn’t handle it well,” said Coach Jordan.
“But we are definitely getting better.”
Although struggling to convert inside the Golden Knights shot the ball very well from the perimeter and beyond and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Cooper Rutherford and Flack were the high scorers in the game with 24 points on 9-19 shooting and 23 points on 9-15 shooting. Rutherford also grabbed 10 rebounds while Lucas Gravlin tallied 11 point on 5-6 shooting with 6 rebounds and A.J. Donaldson hit two 3’s in an eight-point effort.
Isaiah White came through with five steals.
The Heuvelton JVs gained a 51-32 win over Lisbon in a match of the first and second place teams in the division. The Bulldogs opened a 33-21 halftime lead to stay unbeaten in the division with a win which was led by 18 points from Isaac Murdock, 12 from Landyn Ashlaw and nine from Parker Felt. Other scoring came from: Landon Perry (1), Drew Carpenter (3) and Leland Brown (4).
Marshall Ghize and Tanner Fonda combined for 12 and 11 points to lead Lisbon and CJ Jacobs and Caleb Wilkinson followed with six and three points.
“Heuvelton is an outstanding team. Our defense was better in the second half but it wasn’t our night,” said Lisbon Coach Blake Gendebien.
HARRISVILLE,
ROCKETS WIN
In other NAC West action Harrisville downed Norwood-Norfolk 73-11 and Morristown surge past Hermon-DeKalb 58-40 in the second half.
Harrisville 73 - N-N 11: The Pirates stayed on the heels of the Bulldogs in the NAC West led by Tanner and Nolan Sullivan who combined for 19 and 13 points followed by 11 from Aiden Chartrand and Joe Sheppard. Liam Winters added nine points while Parker Blair led N-N with seven.
Morristown 58 - H-D 40: The Rockets surged from behind wiping out a 24-21 halftime lead with a 37-16 second half advantage. Dominic Perretta sparked the rise hitting three 3-pointers in the third quarter of an 11-point outing. Kam Toland led the Rockets with 18 points, Terin Rosenbarker netted 14 points with 10 in a 19-8 fourth quarter run and Joe Wrobel dropped in nine points.
Walker Belisle and Macaulay Ritchie added four and two points.
Noah Locy delivered a game-high 19 points for H-D and Dave White buried three 3-pointers scoring 11 points. Other scoring came from Christian Guarino (3), Emerson McQuade (1), Hunter Bouchey (4) and Skylar Daniels (2).
