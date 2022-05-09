FORT COVINGTON - Griffin Walker pitched a complete game five-hitter striking out five and walking only one as Lisbon Central downed Salmon River 16-5 in a nonleague baseball game on Saturday.
In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington downed St. Lawrence Central
In other nonleague Potsdam took a doubleheader from Morristown 7-6, 18-4.
Lisbon 16 - SR 5: Walker also went 4-5 in a high-powered offense which featured a homerun and double from Ben LaRock who went 3/4 with four RBIs, two RBIs from Cooper Rutherford who went 3-5 with a double, four RBIs from Lucas Gravlin who went 2-4, a double from Isaac LaRock and a single from Matt Bleau.
Potsdam 7 - Morristown 6: Owen Miller singled and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Luke Brosell singled twice for the Sandstoners and Tyler Martin rapped a double to back winning pitcher Adam Cook. John Duffy added a single.
Tristin Simmons tripled and Aaron Woodcock doubled twice for Morristown. Pitcher Logan Jones doubled and Cooper Bennett and Joe Wrobel singled.
Potsdam 18 - Morristown 4: John Duffy allowed just two hits pitching the second game win. Trevor Bates rapped a double and two singles and Charlie Rosser singled twice. Cooper Bennett doubled for Morristown and Aaron Woodcock singled.
M-W 21 - SLC 5: Matt Robinson delivered four hits and drove in three runs as Madrid-Waddington scored 13 times in the fourth inning for the NAC East Division victory in Brasher Falls.
Kaden Kingston added three hits and three RBIs for the Yellowjackets (5-3), and Jack Bailey, Luke LePage and Tanor Harvey each contributed two hits and two RBIs. Winning pitcher William Bates struck out two and allowed six hits over five innings. Devon Spinner doubled for St. Lawrence (2-5).
