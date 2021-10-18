LISBON — After a 10-day layoff Lisbon Central resumed its unbeaten season and extended its perfect record in the NAC Boys Soccer race to 7-0-0 with a 3-0 victory over Harrisville.
But it wasn’t easy as the Knights had to exert relentless pressure on the Pirates goal to break through for three second half goals.
Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus knew it wouldn’t be easy.
“This is the West and nothing is easy. We played well in the first half but Harrisville played well defensively. They are a young team but Rick (Harrisville Coach Rick Bearor) had them ready and they will be tough in the playoffs,” said Coach Marcellus.
“We just kept the pressure on and we were able to get three goals.”
In one other NAC West Boys Soccer game Morristown downed Hermon-DeKalb 6-1 and in two high scoring Girls games involving neighboring rivals Hammond gained a 7-4 win over Morristown and Heuvelton blanked Hermon-DeKalb
Lisbon broke through for three goals in the final 23 minutes starting with a Miles Gendebien goal in a scramble. Gendebien netted a rebound after Harrisville keeper Nolan Sullivan blocked a direct kick by Chase Jacobs. The second goal came with the startling swiftness one minute later like lightning out of a clear sky when sweeper Ben LaRock lasered a low 35 shot off the near goalpost and past a diving Sullivan (4 saves).
“That shot by Ben was one of the best I’ve seen,” said Coach Marcellus.
“Defensively we played very well, these guys just don’t give up many scoring chances.”
Gendebien scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot after drawing a foul with a dribble drive at the top of the penalty area.
Caleb Richardson handed three saves in the shutout.
Morristown 6 - H-D 1: In a game where both teams attacked well off long throw-ins Aaron Woodcock delivered three goals and two assists and Tristin Simmons came through with two goals and two assists for the Green Rockets. All six Morristown goals came off assists.
Seth Witherhead scored the final Morristown goal from Colin Howard.
Adam Lynch scored the lone H-D goal off a throw-in from Jacob Spencer to halve a 2-0 Morristown lead. Peyton Donnelly handled five saves for H-D and Andrew Matthews posted 19 stops. In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington blanked St. Regis Falls 6-0, Parishville-Hopkinton dropped Brushton-Moira 6-0 and St. Lawrence Central edge Norwood-Norfolk 2-1 in overtime.
GIRLS SOCCER
Heuvelton 4 - H-D 0: The Bulldogs defended their second place status in the West scoring three goals in the second half. Four different players scored.
DaKota Mouthorp scored in he first half unassisted and in the second half set up Katie Cunningham and eighth grader Saige Blevins for tallies.
Bella Doyle opened the second half scoring with a goal from Chastity Johnson and Leanne Dietschweiler had six saves in the shutout.
Hammond 7 - Morristown 4: Hailey Manning tallied four goals and assisted on pair of tallies by Ava Howie for the Devils who broke away from a 2-2 halftime tie. Mia Tulley scored Hammond’s final goal and Landree Kenyon and Zoe Cunningham passed out assists.
Laurell Vinch scored two goals and assisted on a Kaley Dulmage goal for Morristown and Calry Piercey also scored. Emilee O’Donnelly assisted Laurel Vinch to the opening goal of the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.