Cheerleaders embody spirit and spirit abounded at the 30th annual Ogdensburg Free Academy Cheerleading Competition on Friday.
Originally scheduled as the opening competition of the 2023 NAC-Section 10 Competition Cheerleading season, the event was scaled down by set of circumstances starting with a winter storm which postponed what was planned as a gala tribute to the sport with 17 teams.
A freezing rain storm, which closed all of the schools Section 10, further complicated matters along with semester break vacation. Only five varsity teams took to the Blue Devils’ mats.
Lisbon and host OFA, who won the Section 10 Co-Ed and Large Team Division championships and state meet berths on Sunday at SUNY Canton, continued to produce the top scoring routines. No Small Teams entered the event.
Lisbon continued it hold over the Co-Ed and Grand Champion honors with a score of 69.7 points and the Golden Knights were the only squad to perform a deduction free routine. Edwards-Knox took second at 55.5 points and St. Lawrence Central with 51.85 points.
Members of the Lisbon squad are: Emma Berg (Sr), Zachary Bjork (Fr), Riley Bresett (Sr), Mazelyn Davison (Fr), Megan Deruchia (Sr), Ellie Hitsman (Fr), Olivia Hitsman (Jr), Kaylee King (Sr), Shane Lampett (So), Olivia Lawton (Sr), Jocelyn Lazaro (So), Kaylinn Martin (Jr), Malorie Meuten (So), Parker Millemon (8th), Saige Oshier (Sr), Gabriel Richardson (So), Madison Vesel (So), Megan Walker (So).
“Lisbon Coach Jordan Woodside, who is assisted by Emily Jimenez, just smiled and said “it was very good” when asked about the technical quality of his team’s routine.
OFA maintained its place at the top of the Large Team division with 64.15 points and Massena took second at 38.65.
Members of the OFA team are: Katherine Barkley (Jr), Brooke Barr (So), Mikaela Bova (Sr), Destiny Brown (Fr), Chloe Duprey (7th), Kaydence Fraser (Sr), Chloe Harper (7th), Katie Harper (Jr), Delia Hooper (Jr), Aubrionna Jenney (Sr) who was honored as this week’s Club O Booster Club Athlete of the Week, Makayla Masters (Sr), Myah Myers (Sr), Ella O’Neil (Sr), Gabriella Ott (Sr), Emily Paradis (Jr), Gabrielle Paradis (Fr), Mareena Testani (7th).
OFA Coach Victoria Peabody- David, who assisted by Allexa Hooper, was pleased with her team’s routine and happy with the way all the teams and coaches produced a quality competition.
“We performed well and even though we only had five teams I thought the competition went well. It was a lot of fun,” she said.
In the special events which followed the team competition Lisbon won Best Jump, Tumbling and the Endurance Power Stand contests and St. Lawrence Central took honors in the Best Throw contest.
Lisbon, OFA and Section 10 Small Team Champion Malone will represent Section 10 in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Binghampton on March 4-5.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.