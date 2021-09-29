Playing well and finishing well can be two different developments in the sport of soccer.
Lisbon played and finished well to defeat Lisbon 7-0 in a match of NAC West archrivals and Morristown played well but needed an overtime goal by Cooper Bennett to edge Edwards-Knox 2-1.
“We played very well. We moved the ball well and we finished very well again today,” said Lisbon Coach Diky Marcellus after the Knights tallied three goals in the final 25 minutes of the first half.”
“We missed too many gimmies and their goal came on a bad bounce off a defender. But we controlled possession on their side of the 50 for probably 70 minutes,” said Morristown Coach Glen Colby.
“We are looking to play Thousand Islands on Saturday. They are going to be tough.”
In other NAC action of the day Colton-Pierrepont stayed unbeaten atop the NAC East with a 2-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk, Salmon River bested Malone 3-1 and Potsdam edged Canton 2-1 in overtime.
Lisbon 7 - Heuvelton 0: The Golden Knights established ball control immediately but missed some close range chances and needed an open field breakup by sweeper Ben LaRock to prevent a free Bulldog run on freshman Tanner Fonda who would eventually stop three shots in his fourth straight shutout since stepping for Caleb Richardson who was saddled with a second quarantine earlier in the day.
“Tanner Fonda has done a solid job. We haven’t given up many shots but he played well and done everything he needs to do,” said Coach Marcellus.
“Their goalie (Tristan Young who made 12 saves) made some excellent saves to today.”
Young had no chance on the break-through goal where Isaiah White buried a short range shot off a lateral pass from Ty Jacobs 24:41 before the half. Griffin Walker buried a low shot from Chase Jacobs seven minutes later and Miles Gendebien broke loose off the dribble and rifled a shot along the ground into the net.
In the second half Gendebien used a chip pass which Coop Davison one-touched to Alex Vessell for a short range conversion, headed home a cross Chase Jacobs and completed his hat trick after a long run through traffic.
His brother, freshman Truman Gendebien completed scoring burying a one vs one on the goalie after controlling the ball off defender for his first varsity goal.
“Our young guys did a nice job out there. Truman Gendebien did exactly what we stress to our forwards. To pressure the defense and try and force turnovers,” said Coach Marcellus.
“All of our forwards did that well today and we were able to score some goals off turnovers.”
“The play with a team like Lisbon, which is very good, you have to play at their level. We have a ways to go but we will keep working hard to get better,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durrant.
Morristown 2 - E-K 1: The Cougars, played Hermon-DeKalb to a 0-0 tie in their last game, took a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal by Jared Lottie just unside the 20-minute mark of the first half.
Cody Howard sparked the Green Rocket comeback assisting on a tying goal by Aaron Woodcock 5:44 before the half and setting Cooper Bennett for a “golden goal” with 8:06 remaining in overtime.
Morristown keeper Peyton Donnelly stopped five shots in the game and E-K keeper Andrew Franklin made 14 stops.
C-P 2, N-N 0: Cody Francis struck in the 13th minute and Teddy Farns added in the insurance marker with six minutes left in the first half. Harlee Besio wasn’t called on to make a save working the crease in the shutout while Caden St. Andrews turned aside 18 of the shots for the Flyers (1-5).
