Lisbon and Madrid-Waddington used big innings to win their NAC West and NAC East Baseball openers on Monday.
Lisbon struck for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to record an 11-3 come-from-behind win over Heuvelton in a match of reigning sectional champions. Lisbon, which won the Section 10 Class C crown last season, won its season opener and dropped Heuvelton, which won Class D a year ago, to 1-1. The Bulldogs won their NAC West opener over Hermon-DeKalb 11-5 on Thursday.
M-W scored early and often to post a 25-1 five-inning win over Chateaugay in the NAC East opener for both teams.
In one NAC Central opener Gouverneur took a 2-0 win over Canton.
Lisbon 11 - Heuvelton 3: Starting pitcher Griffin Walker and reliever Isaac LaRock each pitched two scoreless inning as the Knights blanked the Bulldogs over the last four innings. The Golden Knights broke loose for nine runs and six hits in sixth inning after being limited to two run and five hits over five innings by starter Adam Calton.
Ben LaRock led the Lisbon offense with two singles and a double and Cooper Rutherford doubled and singled, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Dave Pirie singled and doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run, Storm Walker singled twice, scored three runs and showed outstanding range in centerfield and Isaiah White doubled off the fence in leftfield.
Other contributions came from: Griffin Walker - single, 2 RBIs, Isaac LaRock - 2 RBIs and Lucas Gravlin - run scored.
Adam Calton (RBI), Brandon Pray, Lucas Thornhill, Jakob Ladouceur (RBI) and Nate Mashaw (RBI) all singled for Heuvelton.
M-W 25 - Chateaugay 1: Logan Cordova gave up five hits and walked four pitching the victory and Luke LePage went 4-4 with doubles to lead the offense. Jack Bailey stroked two hits and scored four runs.
WILDCATS WIN
Gouverneur 2 - Canton 0: Holden Stowell pitched a 3-hit shutout striking out 11. Nolan Reed scored on a two out single in the third by Caden storie and Brodie Burns scored on a one out single in the sixth by Nolan
Reed.
David Zuhlsdorf pitched a strong game for Canton and Gavin Thompson and Nate Romano singled for the Golden Bears.
DOGS TOP DEMONS
“It was really good to get the game in today. We go on Spring Break at the end of next week and when we come back it is a four-week season,” said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.
“Jed Crayford, Adam Calton, Lucas Thornhill, Jakob Ladouceur and Reid Doyle all got a chance to pitch today and threw pretty well.”
Adam Calton doubled twice, Lucas Thornhill lined a two-run triple, Jed Crayford tripled and Nate Mashaw singled twice to lead the Bulldog offense.
Tristan Young singled twice and Jakob Ladouceur singled.
Andrew Matthews went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for H-D and also combined on the mound with Dave White. Colby Arquitt added a single.
