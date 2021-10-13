HAMMOND - For the second time in two games this season Hammond issued a challenge to Lisbon Tuesday’s NAC Girls Soccer action.
And for the second time the state-ranked Golden Knights’ (12th Class D) answer was decisive with four second half goals and a 4-1 victory to stay unbeaten at 9-0-0 and closing in on the NAC West title.
Ava Howie’s unassisted goal for Hammond (5-4-0) was the only scoring of the first half and Lisbon pulled even in the third minute of the second half when Emily Jordan buried a direct kick and Rachel LaRock, Jordan and Ava Murphy scored unassisted goals as the Knights pulled away.
Grace Smith handled five shots in the Lisbon goal and Hammond keeper Alyvia Crosby finished with 17 saves,
Morristown 1 - Harrisville 1: Megan Kackinson of Harrisville and Emma Showers of Morristown posted 23 and 18 saves matching stellar efforts in goal as the Pirates and Green Rockets played to a 1-1 tie. Emilee O’Donnell scored for Morristown and Isabelle Miller countered for Harrisville.
The East Division matchups saw St. Lawrence Central beat St. Regis Falls 7-0 and Parishville-Hopkinton turn back Tupper Lake 3-0 while Colton-Pierrepont rallied for a 1-1 tie with Brushton-Moira.
