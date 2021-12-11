LISBON — The Jim Darcy Memorial Tournament is always an emotional weekend for Lisbon Central School and the Golden Knights’ Boys Basketball Program. The tournament is held to honor the memory of Jim Darcy who was the longtime scorekeeper for Lisbon Boys Basketball and the Section 10 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments.
On Friday night Lisbon scored an emotional 71-63 NAC West Division overtime victory over Hermon-DeKalb where the Golden Knights kept Jim Darcy’s son, Rusty Darcy, who succeeded his dad at the scoring table, very busy tracking a furious fourth quarter comeback.
Trailing by 14 entering the fourth quarter the Knights outscored the Demons 21-7 to force overtime where they prevailed with a 16-8 margin.
Potsdam defeated Brushton-Moriah 71-46 in the other first round game and the Lisbon and Potsdam JVs advanced into the championship game.
“We were down by 14 going into the fourth quarter where the seniors really got on to the boards hard,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
Senior Storm Walker also provided a scoring spark in the rally scoring 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Cooper Rutherford scored a team high 22 points and went 6-9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter where Cooper Davison buried two of his three 3’s scoring nine of his 11 points.
Noah Martin and Isaac LaRock followed with seven and six points and Connor Flack and Miles Gendebien each added four.
The long range artistry of Jacob Spencer and Andrew Matthews led H-D. Spencer buried six 3s scoring a game-high 28 points and Matthews connected for four treys scoring 16 points. Greg Coller and Dave White netted six and four points with Art Carr adding two.
Potsdam 74, BMC 36: Drago Jukic led all scorers with 22 points in the winning effort. Ian VanWagner chipped in another 20 followed by Ansen Herrick with 10, Daniel Manor III with nine, Theo Hughes with six, Kayden Nelson with four and Rhece Barrett with three.
Ethan Parent netted 16 points for BMC followed by Dante Niles with five and Wyatt Preve with four.
LISBON JVS WIN
The Lisbon JVs moved into position to chas their second tournament of the season downing H-D 58-27 sparked by Connor Bell with 22 points. Tanner Fonda with nine points and Isaiah White and Noah Gendebien with seven.
Rounding out the Lisbon scoring were: Truman Gendebien (5) and Caleb Wilkinson (4).
Everette McQuaid led H-D with eight points.
“Truman Gendebien and Connor Bell worked the high pick and roll to perfection generating an efficient 22 points for Connor. Overall I really liked our defensive intensity. We were scrappy and played well on the offensive glass,” said Lisbon JV Coach Blake Gendebien.
“Everette McQuade handled our pressure really well and played excellent on the defensive side of the ball.”
M-W GIRLS WIN
NAC girls basketball action Friday saw Madrid-Waddington pull away to a 59-13 East Division win at home over Parishville-Hopkinton.
body text: Grace Plumley led the way offensively with 22 points, including a pair of three-pointers, as the Lady Yellowjackets bolted out to a commanding 19-2 lead through the first quarter and only allowed three points in the second half. Lily LaMere chipped in 11 points. Hailey Marcellus and Natalia Pearson netted nine points each followed by Lacey Sullivan with four while Alaina Armstrong and Laney Tiernan both finished with two.
body text: Kylie Kirk paced the Lady Panthers with six points followed by Natalie Snell with five and Emma Phippen with two.
