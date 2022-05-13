LISBON — Lisbon Central had to replace a lot of leadership this season with the graduation of hard-hitting catcher Ray LaRock and an injury which has prevented senior Ben LaRock, last season’s NAC West MVP, from pitching.
But the Golden Knights have prospered behind the leadership of battery mates in senior lefthander Griffin Walker and sophomore catcher Lucas Gravlin.
The Knights stand undefeated in the NAC West heading into today’s home doubleheader with Harrisville and secured their second win over Massena in 14-12 decision on Thursday where the two teams combined for only three errors. Walker went the first five innings to earn the win, fanning four, walking three and allowing no earned runs and Gravlin went 4-6 at the plate to drive in five runs.
“He pitched tough in the first hot temperature of the season,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin of Walker.
Ben LaRock continued his outstanding hitting with a single and a double, Dave Pirie singled twice and drove in three runs, JJ Willias singled twice and closed on the mound and Cooper Rutherford and Griffin Walker added singles.
Chris Kucipak had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI in the losing effort. Brennin Snyder added two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Connor Terry had a hit, run scored and three RBI.
In another NAC West game Edwards-Knox turned back a solid effort from Hermon-DeKalb 6-5 and in NAC East action Madrid-Waddington dropped St. Regis Falls 23-3.
