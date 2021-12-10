Lisbon’s Ben LaRock has earned another major honor as a five-year starter at sweeper for the Golden Knights. LaRock, who was honored as the NAC West Defensive MVP and the NAC MVP of the Watertown Daily Times’ All-North Team, has earned First Team honors on the Small School selections of New York State Soccer Coaches Association All State Team.
Salmon River striker Kade Cook was named to the Fourth Team. “We have had a lot of great sweepers at Lisbon and Ben LaRock is as good a defensive player that I have seen,” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“This year our team played college-level possession soccer and Ben was perfect for it at sweeper,” Marcellus said. “He has next-level speed and skills and allows us to advance our stopper into the offense because he can cover so much of the field.”
He added: “His job is to not let anyone get behind our defense and he just doesn’t lose a one-on-one open field run.”
The Lisbon system was carried out expertly by LaRock and fellow senior All-NAC West selections Miles Gendebien, Griffin Walker and Chase Jacobs (first team) and Storm Walker (second team). Isaac LaRock made first team as a junior.
This fall Lisbon went 9-1 repeating as the NAC West title they won 2019 and also repeated the Section 10 Class D Championship which they shared with Morristown. The Knights returned to the state tournament via shootout and suffered a 1-0 loss to Section 7 Champion Chazy in an evenly played game.
their careers the Lisbon seniors were part of a 41-3-3 record, 30 shutouts and a 46-19 advantage in goal scored and allowed. Two of the losses came in 1-0 decisions to Chazy in the 2019 and 2021 state tournament.
Kade Cook led Salmon River to the NAC Central title with a 10-1-1 record and to the Section 10 Class B Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.