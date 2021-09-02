Two highly regarded NAC West Boys Soccer teams in Lisbon Central and Morristown Central opened their seasons with nonleague wins over Central Division opponents on Wednesday.
Lisbon downed host OFA 2-1 in the first game of reshaped Gerry Cring Memorial Tournament which will see three teams playing two games over a three-day span. Lisbon faces Heuvelton tonight at 6:30 p.m. and OFA will meet Heuvelton on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Morristown opened with a 5-2 win over Gouverneur.
Lisbon 2 - OFA 1: Coop Davison scored off a Miles Gendebien through pass for the only goal of the first half and the two teams traded restart goals in the second half.
OFA’s Dylan Irvine tied the score heading home a looping cross from Holden Woods and Lucas Gravlin netted the game winner with 19 minutes to play directing a direct kick from Chase Jacobs along the ground and into the net. Caleb Richardson made a leaping save early in the game and finished with an eight-save victory and Ryan Warchol handled eight shots for OFA.
“We did a good job with our game plan which was to pressure their defense and we got the bounce we needed on the winning goal where Lucas Gravlin was in the right spot. Our young guys really did a good job especially playing on the turf in their first games and both teams scored off set pieces” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“OFA has a good team and Holden Woods and Kam Johnson are two of the best players in their league. They are very fast but Miles Gendebien and Chase Jacobs did a good job matching up with them.”
Coach Matt Morley offered a similar assessment for his team which included several players making their first varsity starts.
“The guys played hard, we definitely will be able to use this as a learning experience. Lisbon is a strong group and took away our time and space quickly,” said Coach Morley.
“It was a competitive match and we will do it again on Sept. 11 in another nonleague matchup.”
Morristown 5 - Gouverneur 2: Tristan Simmons opened his senior season with a natural hat trick and finished with four goals and one assist for the Green Rockets who will play in the Colton-Pierrepont Tournament. Cooper Bennett netted the fifth Morristown goal and passed out an assist along with Seth Witherhead, Jarred Young and Ethan Graveline.
Macaulay Ritchie stopped four shots backstopping the win and Jude Wilson made five saves for Gouverneur which received two goals from Mason Witherhead.
Avery Hayden added an assist for the Wildcats.
“We played well in the midfield and had a strong defensive effort from all. And a couple of lazy lapses but overall encouraging once we got everyone open,” said Morristown Coach Glen Colby.
